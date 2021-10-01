Outstanding Airman of the Year: Staff Sgt. Seth Bembrick

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.--

The 139th Airlift Wing announced Staff Sgt. Seth Bembrick, 139th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment, as the wing’s 2021 Outstanding Airman of the Year on Dec. 22, 2020.



Bembrick managed COVID-19 mitigation operations, helped fabricate 1,000 face masks, implemented 86 new survival equipment kits, conducted just-in-time aircraft rescue training for two classes and 60 emergency responders, and attended a four month deployment in the Middle East all while earning a bachelor’s degree in Science and Technology from Missouri Western State University.



These tasks only name a few compared to the many Bembrick completed throughout the year.



“The most enjoyable portion for me was the redeployment back to St. Joe. Not necessarily because we were coming home, but because myself and one other member got to move our whole mobility package back. We got to work with outside entities through other resources on the base, and we got to get into a portion of our job that we don’t really get to see very often,” Bembrick explains.



Bembrick and his peers have gone above and beyond ensuring the safety of his fellow aircrew.



“I couldn’t have done it without my other peers around me. The leadership that I’ve been given and the roles I’ve been put in. They trust me a lot to do that,” Bembrick states.

