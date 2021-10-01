Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.-- During a staff meeting on Dec. 18, 2020, Master Sgt. Lynn Henderson, was informed she had received the 139th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year award on her 30 year enlistment anniversary.



Henderson, who is the 139th Force Support Squadron’s services superintendent, joined the 139th Airlift Wing in 1992, after serving two years in the U.S. Army.



Henderson said a lot of the extremely high obstacles in services this year really paved the way for the award. From the dignified transfer mission right into the Second Harvest mission and now she has airman support the COVID-19 hotline mission in Jefferson City.



“Today is a prime example, I have like five services troops because I've got 10 airmen that are going to the presidential inauguration,” said Henderson.



Henderson said 2020 has been task saturated for the squadron.



“We've kept our retention rates up and morale is high,” said Henderson. “We definitely work hard, play hard in services.”



Henderson said she embraces the 139th as it resembles a family-like atmosphere.



“From your senior leadership team or even one of your peers or subordinates calling to check in, it's definitely a team effort,” said Henderson.



Henderson attributes the award to the work of many.



“While my name is on the award, it was a squadron effort,” said Henderson. “I didn't do this alone.”

