The 926th Wing begins rollout of COVID-19 vaccination

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- The 926th Wing began COVID-19 vaccinations for their Citizen Airmen during their Unit Training Assembly, Jan. 9, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



Personnel are administering the vaccine using the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) phased approach, which ensures first responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and individuals with serious illnesses are among the first to receive the vaccine.



Twenty wing members volunteered to receive their first dose of the vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.



The wing’s leadership team set the example to their Airmen by rolling up their sleeves as part of the initial vaccine group.



“We’ve been dealing with this for over a year now, so I’m excited that we finally have a path forward,” said Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing vice commander.



The event was a coordinated effort between reserve and active duty to ensure a smooth process, considering the novelty of both the vaccination and the new Military Health System, Genesis.



“Active duty owns the vaccines, so they are here to make sure we are doing everything correctly, especially the registration process because of our new Genesis program,” said Lt. Col. Larry Yu, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander. “After this, they won’t have to help us out in the future, which will relieve some pressure off of them.”



Yu also addressed skepticism by expressing his confidence in the safety of the vaccine.



“It’s completely safe with minimal side effects,” he said. “The actual process of administering the shot is exactly the same as administering the influenza shot.”



Cabral also said he was confident in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.



“There are a ton of people who have put their very professional efforts to figure out how we’re going to make this work, and I trust them, I trust the science and the work that they’ve done,” said Cabral.



For more information about the rollout of vaccinations across the Department of Defense, visit: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Vaccine-Availability/

