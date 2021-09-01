Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair becomes new South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air.

Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air, assumed authority from Brig. Gen. Russ Walz on Jan. 9, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. His role is to provide mission ready Airmen to combatant commanders, and emergency response and support to civilian authorities.
Positions Lair has held previously include the South Dakota National Guard Chief of Staff, South Dakota National Guard Director of Operations, 114th Fighter Wing vice wing commander, and 114th Operations Group commander.
Walz will continue his role as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Director, Air and Cyberspace Operations, Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces.
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey P. Marlette, Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard, presided over the ceremony.
