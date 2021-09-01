Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair becomes new South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air.

Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Solberg | Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair says a few words at a change of authority ceremony Jan. 9,...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Solberg | Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair says a few words at a change of authority ceremony Jan. 9, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air, assumed authority from Brig. Gen. Russ Walz. see less | View Image Page