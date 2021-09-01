Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair becomes new South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air.

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair becomes new South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air.

    Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Solberg | Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair says a few words at a change of authority ceremony Jan. 9,...... read more read more

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air, assumed authority from Brig. Gen. Russ Walz on Jan. 9, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. His role is to provide mission ready Airmen to combatant commanders, and emergency response and support to civilian authorities.

    Positions Lair has held previously include the South Dakota National Guard Chief of Staff, South Dakota National Guard Director of Operations, 114th Fighter Wing vice wing commander, and 114th Operations Group commander.

    Walz will continue his role as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Director, Air and Cyberspace Operations, Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces.

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey P. Marlette, Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard, presided over the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 14:36
    Story ID: 386655
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair becomes new South Dakota National Guard Assistant Adjutant General for Air., by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDNG
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT