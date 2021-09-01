NETC Announces FY-22 Advance Education Voucher Program

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced Jan. 9 the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY-22) Advanced Education Voucher (AEV) program.



The AEV program provides financial assistance to selected senior enlisted personnel (E-7 to E-9) to complete post-secondary, Navy-relevant degrees through off-duty education.



“The AEV program supports the continued educational development of senior enlisted leaders to support the Navy our nation needs,” said Tom Smith, NETC AEV program manager. “The program provides the Navy's chief, senior chief and master chief petty officers a platform to pursue higher education that makes them more effective leaders along with enhancing their technical competencies in our ever-changing operational environments.”



Senior Chief Yeoman Christopher Aberle, senior enlisted leader, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Hampton Roads, who earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Saint Leo University in December 2020, encourages other senior enlisted leaders to apply to the AEV program.



“Any senior enlisted leader who is slightly interested in college and meets the AEV requirements should jump at this opportunity,” said Aberle.



Aberle continued to say that although the AEV program might be intimidating, it is well worth the time and effort in achieving your educational goals.



“I am a high school dropout, who earned my GED diploma in boot camp,” said Aberle. “I told myself that school was not for me, but I worked on my associate degree and took a break; pursued my bachelor’s degree and took a break; and now I completed my MBA after 20 years of naval service. If I can do it, so can you.”



Chief Special Warfare Operator John Staton, training department leading chief petty officer at an East Coast-based SEAL team, who earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in May 2019, echoed Aberle’s comments on the value of the AEV program and offered a piece of advice.



“Ensure that you have the full support of your command and that you will have the time available to complete the program in the stated timeline,” said Staton.



Who is eligible?



Applicants must be top performing active-duty senior enlisted personnel (E-7 to E-9) who are transferring to, or currently on shore duty with sufficient time ashore to complete a baccalaureate or master's degree program. Applicants on sea duty may apply provided they submit an education plan that shows the ability to complete the degree program as specified above.



How many quotas are available?



The AEV program has 10 quotas – five bachelor degrees and five master degrees – available for FY-22.



What Navy-relevant degrees are included in the AEV program?



Degrees considered for the baccalaureate program include:

• Strategic Foreign Languages

• Construction Management

• Emergency and Disaster Management

• Human Resources

• Paralegal, Leadership and Management

• Engineering

• Information Technology

• Nursing

• Business Administration

• Electrical and Electronic Technology



Degrees considered for the master’s program include:

• Emergency and Disaster Management

• Human Resources

• Project Management

• Engineering and Technology

• Systems Analysis

• Information Technology

• Homeland Defense and Security

• Leadership and Management

• Business Administration

• Education and Training Management



Degree programs other than those listed above must be validated as a Navy-relevant degree by the NETC AEV program manager.



How much funding does the Navy provide?



Participants in the AEV Program will be provided funds for tuition, books, and related fees for completion of their advanced degrees within the following limits:



• Bachelor’s degree: Funding limits are a maximum of $6,700 per fiscal year for up to 36 months from the date of signing a letter of acceptance, not to exceed $20,000 total program cost.

• Master’s degree: Funding limits are a maximum of $20,000 per fiscal year for up to 24 months from the date of signing a letter of acceptance, not to exceed $40,000 total program cost.



When does the program begin?



Applicants should be available to commence their studies in the 2021 fall term (after Oct. 1, 2021).



Is there a service obligation?



Participants shall agree to remain on active duty for a period equal to three times the number of months of education completed or three years, whichever is less.



What is the submission deadline?



Deadline for applying for the FY-22 AEV program is May 24, 2021. Applications should be e-mailed to the program manager.



Where can I get additional information on the program?



Additional information about the AEV program is at https://www.navycollege.navy.mil/common-resources/education-voucher-programs.htm or by contacting Thomas Smith, NETC N525, at (850) 452-7271/DSN 459-7271, or via e-mail at thomas.a.smith4@navy.mil.