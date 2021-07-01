USACAPOC(A) Task Force Manning Program provides a pathway to opportunity

Photo By Maj. Sean Delpech | U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. George H. Conklin, from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Sean Delpech | U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. George H. Conklin, from the 422nd Civil Affairs Battalion, and part of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Task Force Manning Program provides information about opportunities in the Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, and Information Operations career fields as part of the Fort Jackson Soldier For Life Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) recruiting event at the Robert B. Solomon Activity Center, Fort Jackson, S.C., on Dec. 1, 2020. The Task Force Manning Program is a recruiting initiative to recruit, retain, and qualify current active duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard service members into the Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, and Information Operations career fields under USACAPOC(A) to fill critical vacancy shortages. see less | View Image Page

The recruiting arm of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) was on hand recently at Fort Jackson, S.C. to fill critical personnel shortages in its Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations units.



The USACAPOC(A) Task Force Manning (TFM) recruiters took part in the Fort Jackson Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) recruiting event at the Robert B. Solomon Activity Center, Dec. 1, 2020, to introduce transitioning active duty Soldiers, and current Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, to information about opportunities in Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations career fields.



The information presented at these events can help inform transitioning Soldiers and those serving in other job fields about the opportunities available in the U.S. Army Reserve with USACAPOC(A).



“Although not the only forum, face-to-face interaction is the most effective way for Task Force Manning to get the information out to potential recruits,” said U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Charles B. Houston, program manager for Task Force Manager Region East.



The Task Force Manning Program is an innovative recruiting initiative begun within USACAPOC(A) to recruit, retain, and qualify current active duty, other Army Reserve branches, and National Guard service members into the Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, and Information Operations career fields.



Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations are not traditional accession branches like more conventional specialties. To join either branch as an officer, Soldiers must have obtained the rank of 1st Lt. through Capt., and have obtained a bachelors degree.



“The three primary branches under USACAPOC are not well known and have requirements for people to join,” said Houston. “The mission is important because it gets the word out and answers the questions that are most commonly asked...what do you do?”



The TFM program grew out of the recognition that USACAPOC(A) faced challenges in retaining personnel qualified to conduct the specialized mission of the command, as the Command sustained aggregate losses of personnel, over time, and the challenge to develop the inherent capability to increase membership.



The goal of TFM is to coordinate, synchronize, and resource Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, and Information Operations capabilities in order to recruit, qualify, and retain quality Soldiers.



“The mission here is to get the best people for the best mission sets in USACAPOC(A) and the Army Reserve, and this job fair highlighted that,” said Houston. “TFM is crucial to the overall USACAPOC(A) mission as it directly addresses the Line of Effort of Soldier readiness.”



TFM keys to success involve energizing USACAPOC(A) leaders, currently affiliated Soldiers, and a recruiting team of program managers to perform outreach and engage with prospective Soldiers interested in the USACAPOC(A) mission of operating in the cognitive domain.



“There are great benefits to being in the Army Reserve while pursuing your civilian career, which the SFL-TAP team at Fort Jackson clearly understood and gave us the green light to have a table,” said Houston. “We wanted to show the dual benefits of being a ‘Citizen-Soldier.”



The Task Force Manning crew has continued efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including engaging in recruiting events like the one held at the Robert B. Solomon Activity Center. Face-to-face briefings between recruiters and Soldiers are crucial to the TFM mission as CA, PSYOPS and IG are very niche job sets and require dialogue for understanding.



“The last time TFM was able to do live in-person briefings was in February of 2020, just before the pandemic broke,” said Houston. “When done in person it has shown that it sparks word of mouth and interest lasts much longer than just that of an email or posting.”



Another important aspect of taking part in recruiting events for the TFM Program is the expansion of an organic marketing network.



“Establishing this relationship with (SFL-TAP) Fort Jackson is crucial to keeping the information and word of mouth about the mission alive,” said Houston. “The event organizers appreciate the outcome of our display table and the willingness we have to participate during the pandemic.”

“Through doing this mission we were first and foremost able to keep word about the mission of USACAPOC the Army Reserves and what we are doing in the conversation of those transitioning,” said Houston.



The TFM team can use information from interest in the recruiting event to Fort Bragg and other Soldier support centers around the country that these job fairs are beneficial to the recruiting effort for Army Reserve Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, and Information Operations.



“There are a host of advantages professionally, physically, and economically in maintaining your skill set while being in the Army Reserve,” said Houston. “Overall it allows Soldiers to continue to stay relevant as part of the specialized capabilities offered to the combatant commander from USACAPOC(A), while advancing with a civilian career,” said Houston.