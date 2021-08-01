ARNORTH to adjust military COVID-19 response operation in four states, Navajo Nation

Photo By Spc. Preston Robinson | A U.S. Air Force medical provider assigned to Travis Air Force Base, Calif., trains on...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Preston Robinson | A U.S. Air Force medical provider assigned to Travis Air Force Base, Calif., trains on an Alaris Pump Module for his deployment at the Riverside University Healthcare System on Jan. 7, 2021, in Riverside, California. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 150 military medical personnel from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army began deploying this week to expand support to California, and approximately 40 U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel deployed to support Arizona as part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 support operation. In addition, and at the request of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Indian Health Service, approximately 25 U.S. Army Reserve medical personnel deployed this week to New Mexico and Arizona to expand support to the Navajo Nation.



U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, continues to oversee the military COVID-19 response operation in support of federal efforts, the states and the Navajo Nation.



“As demand for federal military support increases in some locations and declines in others, we can adjust our presence as directed by the Department of Defense,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “While military medical resources are finite, our commitment to support the whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to ease the burden of the coronavirus and to improve the lives of the people in California, Arizona, New Mexico and the Navajo Nation is untold.”



For California, approximately 150 military medical personnel, including doctors, physician assistants, nurses, respiratory technicians, pharmacists and others, from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army will support four hospitals in three cities: Adventist Health White Memorial and LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance and Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. These medical personnel join 75 others from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army who deployed last month to support four different hospitals.



In Arizona, approximately 40 U.S. Army Reserve nurses will support Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma.



For the Navajo Nation, approximately 25 U.S. Army Reserve military medical personnel, including nurses and respiratory technicians, will support Gallup Indian Medical Center in Gallup, New Mexico, and Tuba City Indian Medical Center in Tuba City, Arizona. These personnel join approximately 25 U.S. Navy military medical personnel who deployed last month to support two different hospitals.



Also this week, approximately 30 U.S. Air Force nurses concluded their deployment to North Dakota after supporting five hospitals in four cities.



For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs at usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao-media-operations@mail.mil or 210-428-9835; for photos or videos, visit: www.dvidshub.net/unit/DSFC19.



