INVERNESS NATIVE TRANSFERS INTO U.S. SPACE FORCE

Photo By 2nd Lt. Idali Beltre Acevedo | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant April Brittain, Command First Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force, proudly showcases the dark blue USSF tags in her OCP uniform days after her transfer ceremony into the USSF at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 18, 2020. Brittain, a native of Inverness city in Citrus County, Florida, moved to Colorado in 2019 to execute her current duties at Peterson Air Force Base, where she is directly responsible in the staffing and career progression of more than 47 USSF and USAF Staff Sergeants. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Idalí Beltré Acevedo)

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Space Operations Command (SpOC), the first of three U.S. Space Force Field Commands, is pleased to announce that Chief Master Sergeant April Brittain, a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has transferred into the U.S. Space Force.





Brittain, a Citrus High School graduate, is the Command First Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force, directly responsible to the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the U.S. Space Force in the staffing and career progression of more than 47 First Sergeants serving approximately 26,000 space professionals across the globe.





SpOC is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping fielded space forces who will execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation.





Brittain, remembered her youth in Inverness fondly as she reflected on how her time there helped her get to this momentous occasion.





While in Inverness, Brittain was a member of the Girl Scouts and a clarinet player in both the Inverness Middle School and Citrus High School bands.





“The small town community feel [of Inverness] is what we try to emulate in our military formations,” Brittain said. “[It is] where everyone knows a little bit about everyone else - an extension of your family that you trust will be there when you need a hand.”