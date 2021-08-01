Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INVERNESS NATIVE TRANSFERS INTO U.S. SPACE FORCE

    Chief Master Sergeant April Brittain in USSF uniform

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Idali Beltre Acevedo | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant April Brittain, Command First...... read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. Idali Beltre Acevedo 

    Space Operations Command

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Space Operations Command (SpOC), the first of three U.S. Space Force Field Commands, is pleased to announce that Chief Master Sergeant April Brittain, a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has transferred into the U.S. Space Force.


    Brittain, a Citrus High School graduate, is the Command First Sergeant of the U.S. Space Force, directly responsible to the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the U.S. Space Force in the staffing and career progression of more than 47 First Sergeants serving approximately 26,000 space professionals across the globe.


    SpOC is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping fielded space forces who will execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation.


    Brittain, remembered her youth in Inverness fondly as she reflected on how her time there helped her get to this momentous occasion.


    While in Inverness, Brittain was a member of the Girl Scouts and a clarinet player in both the Inverness Middle School and Citrus High School bands.


    “The small town community feel [of Inverness] is what we try to emulate in our military formations,” Brittain said. “[It is] where everyone knows a little bit about everyone else - an extension of your family that you trust will be there when you need a hand.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 17:41
    Story ID: 386641
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

