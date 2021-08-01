Navy Personnel Command Holds Change of Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey relieved Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes as Commander,Navy Personnel Command (NPC) during a change of command ceremony held here Jan. 8.



The ceremony took place with a limited number of guests in attendance to ensure COVID-19 mitigation precautions, but more than 500 people attended virtually through the live stream on social media and official video teleconferencing platforms.



Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell addressed participants, guests and those watching virtually at the change of command ceremony and expressed his gratitude for Hughes accomplishments.



“Hughes was the perfect person for this job,” said Nowell, “He not only rose to the challenge, he surpassed all expectations. I am honored to sing some of your praise here at the change of command ceremony.”



Hughes led a team of more than 2,000 officers, Sailors, civilians and contractors during his tour at NPC from March 2018 to January 2021. He will report as the director of Warfare Development (OPNAV N7) for his follow on tour.



“We have set the conditions to design, develop, and deliver an enhanced and modern talent management system,” said Hughes. “From developmental coaching and data rich assessment selection processes to steady and rapidly increasing progress towards fueling a true talent marketplace; we are moving the needle toward better talent identification and placement to ensure our Navy’s ability to maintain our advantage at sea.”



Holsey is reporting to NPC after completing successful flag officer assignments as Commander, Carrier Strike Group One and subsequently as the Director, Task Force One Navy under the Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP).



“To the men and women of the Navy Personnel Command I am honored today to stand before you as your leader,” said Holsey, “Much has been written and said about leadership. My commitment to you is simple, I will give you everything that I have and I will lead you. In return I will only ask for one thing and that’s your personal best.”



NPC’s mission is to leverage an inspirational culture to man the Fleet with ready Sailors to allow America’s Navy to assure mission success, and deliver unprecedented quality of service for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.08.2021 16:56 Story ID: 386638 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Personnel Command Holds Change of Command, by PO3 Jared Catlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.