Guardsman renders aid in off-base collision

It was nearly 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Just about the start of the duty day for Master Sgt. Kelly Long, an asset management supervisor with the 141st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Long was on his way to work the final night shift of a weeklong exercise Team Fairchild was conducting.



It was about a mile east of the base when Long saw red brake lights flash before him and taillights scatter left and right across the highway shortly after turning the roundabout near Craig Road. Long couldn’t see what was happening initially, but as he approached the scene it was clear there had been a serious accident.



According to local news sources, a sedan-style passenger vehicle had pulled out of the Spokofuel gas station on Highway 2 and was struck by a privately-owned 5-ton military surplus truck travelling westbound toward Fairchild AFB.



Pulling up to the scene, Long realized the passenger vehicle that was struck had a woman seat belted in the driver’s seat who needed immediate medical attention.



Long, who has been a volunteer firefighter with Spokane County District 4 for the last four years, pulled up to block the scene with the help of another man who had also come upon the accident. They began to render assistance right away as they waited for first responders to arrive.



“It seemed like it took forever for the fire department to show up,” Long said. “We just effectively did what we could while we were there. People kind of came in and out and jumped in to help.”



Not long after police were on scene, the Airway Heights Fire Department arrived and shortly thereafter the Fairchild AFB Fire Department followed to assist.



Emerging from the wreckage, Long was overcome seeing the amount of people, including many Airmen, who had stopped to help.



Despite efforts to provide emergency medical care, the driver of the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.



“There were so many people that stopped to help, and military personnel as well,” said Long. “This wasn’t the outcome that we were hoping for; there were a lot of things learned. It was humbling and sobering.”



Guardsmen in the 141st ARW are always ready to serve their neighbors and nation.

