NC Guard COVID Relief Mission Teams Get Inoculated

North Carolina Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Adjutant General joins members of the NCNG receiving COVID-19 inoculations at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, Jan. 8, 2021. These inoculations will help the NCNG defeat the virus, stop the spread of the virus and maintain unit readiness.

Members of the North Carolina National Guard received COVID-19 inoculations at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, Jan. 8, 2021. These inoculations will help the NCNG defeat the virus, stop the spread of the virus and maintain unit readiness.



One of the first soldiers to receive the vaccine was North Carolina Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, NCNG Adjutant General.



“It makes sense, we can protect ourselves by getting this shot,” said Hunt. “It also helps protect the citizens of North Carolina.”



Many of those receiving the inoculation are assigned to Team Hornet. They will deploy across the state in teams as part of the State of North Carolina COVID-19 response on order from Governor Cooper. They will augment existing vaccination resources.



Other planned missions include logistics planning, command and control center support to assist state efforts.



Several of those have previous COVID-19 deployment experience including PPE distribution, COVID-19 testing, food distribution, cyber support and warehouse management and operations.



“It is personal for me, I wanted be part of something bigger than myself,” said North Carolina Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Leslie Green, a COVID-19 contact tracer assigned the 145th Medical Group headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Several NCNG leaders reviewed the process insuring everyone kept proper social distancing, wearing masks and other Centers for Disease Control guidelines.



Medical personnel briefed the Soldiers, Airmen and staff about receiving the voluntary shots. There was an open question and answer session about what the vaccine is and how it works.



Each inoculation is carefully tracked to make the best use of the vaccine.



The inoculations will continue for NCNG personnel over the next week.



For more information on COVID-19 please go to NC.gov: North Carolina COVID-19 Information Hub.