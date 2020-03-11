'Unstoppable leadership': Garrison employee wins top honor

Photo By Molly Cooke | Will Ingram maps out plans for a project in his office located on Fort Stewart. Ingram...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | Will Ingram maps out plans for a project in his office located on Fort Stewart. Ingram hails the collaborative efforts of his team as the reason he was nominated for Installation Management Command’s top honor, the Stalwart Award. (Photo by Charles Kornegay) see less | View Image Page

Installation Management Command awards the most qualified candidates across U.S. Army garrisons with its most prestigious honor, the Stalwart Award, each year. This year, one of the winners is proud to call Fort Stewart home.

Will Ingram, chief of Operations and Maintenance for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield’s Directorate of Public Works is one of about 12 professionals selected from U.S. Army garrisons worldwide for the award recognizing his efforts during 2019.

The Stalwart Award is given to employees who distinguish themselves from their peers and leaders as outstanding IMCOM civilians and exceed the call of duty to achieve Army and IMCOM objectives.

“Will does just about everything on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and there is no one on this installation that exudes teamwork more than him,” said Wes Leisinger, Fort Stewart Deputy garrison commander. “Anyone who has worked on the installation knows Will and his team. They’re involved in everything that we do on this post to include utilities, contracts and anything else you can think of on the public works side of the house.”

The DPW Operations and Maintenance division provides overwatch of what many take for granted in their daily lives across the installation by directly supporting the elements needed for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to remain mission ready. These elements include maintenance to all facilities across the installation as well as road and infrastructure upkeep, grounds maintenance, custodial services and utilities such as water, electrical and natural gas distribution.

“In other organizations you come across teams who only do what’s good for them,” said Jamie Heidle, director of Public Works. “In DPW and specifically throughout the Operations and Maintenance division, there is a higher cause that requires the entire team to cross train and work together. No matter the time of day or night, I know I can rely on the Operations and Maintenance team to come through when needed.”

When asked how it felt to receive such a prestigious honor, Ingram had little to say of himself and instead praised his team who is at the heart and soul of the mission.

“It’s an honor to have won the Stalwart award and it’s humbling,” Ingram said. “At the end of the day, it’s the people in DPW who I support and who support me that make receiving an award like this possible. Establishing relationships across the installation so people know that they can call on DPW for assistance and guidance is critical to our success. Our team has done a great job fostering that type of environment.”

The main qualities that stood at the forefront of Will’s selection for the award were his unwavering leadership and dedication.

“It takes a good leader to branch out and create good relationships not only within their directorate but across the entire installation and that is something that Will does well,” Heidle said. “Most people go from having really good days and really bad days at work. Will has been operating at the top for his entire career. He’s been unstoppable.”