This month in Fort McCoy history: January 2021

Courtesy Photo | Navy personnel with a Reserve unit in La Crosse train on cross-country skiing Jan. 13, 2006, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army file photo)

30 Years Ago — Jan. 6, 1991



The second group of Fort McCoy civilian employees who volunteered for duty in support of Operation Desert Shield arrived in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 6, 1991, and more were scheduled to depart Jan. 20.



Seven civilian volunteers departed the post Dec.16, 1990; seven more left Jan. 6, 1991; and two were scheduled to depart Jan. 20.



The 16 employees were among 51 post Department of the Army civilian employees who volunteered for Saudi duty in response to an Army Materiel Command request for civilian volunteers with certain skills and occupational specialties.



25 Years Ago — Jan. 14, 1996



Jan. 14 was a very good day for Fort McCoy Snowfest ‘96.

More than 1,000 people attended despite the fact it was relatively cold and the event unexpectedly found itself competing with a Green Bay Packers playoff football game.



Doug Anderson, Community Recreation Division outdoor recreation specialist, said Snowfest attendees enjoyed a full schedule of events with slalom races for both skiers and snowboarders, as well as horse-drawn wagon rides, a six-legged board race, a candlelight cross-country ski tour and hot-air balloon rides.



Skiing was the most popular event with 580 people taking advantage of reduced prices to ski or go snowboarding. A total of 22 medals were awarded in the slalom competitions.



Another popular event was the hot-air balloon rides, where participants could get a bird’s eye view of the day’s events from a tethered height of 20 to 40 feet, Anderson said. Thirty-six people took the ride, while about 25 more were on deck when winds caused the event to be shut down.



15 Years Ago — Jan. 13, 2006



Naval Reserve personnel with the Operational Health Support Unit of Great Lakes, Ill., Fleet Hospital, Detachment P of La Crosse, trained on cross-country skiing at Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Recreation Area from Jan. 13-15, 2006.



The medical personnel went through several training areas to improve their Soldier skills.



5 Years Ago — January 2016



Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that beginning in January 2016, all military occupations and positions would be open to women, without exception.



For the first time in U.S. military history, as long as they qualify and meet specific standards, the secretary said women will be able to contribute to the Department of Defense mission with no barriers in their way.



“They’ll be allowed to drive tanks, fire mortars, and lead infantry Soldiers into combat,” Carter said.



“They’ll be able to serve as Army Rangers and Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Marine Corps infantry, Air Force para-jumpers, and everything else that was previously open only to men.”



(Article prepared by The Real McCoy newspaper staff from the archives.)