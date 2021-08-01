Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Millennium Cohort Family Study Launches New Survey

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Story by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    Military Spouses Will Be Invited To Join The Landmark Study

    SAN DIEGO, CA - Both the Millennium Cohort Study and the Millennium Cohort Family Study are inviting new participants to join these unique studies, which are the largest long-term surveys of service members and their spouses. Spouses who are invited to take part in the family study will have the opportunity to share their perspectives of the impact of military life on their careers, stress, well-being, health, and adjustment.

    Originally started in 2011 as a companion to the Millennium Cohort Study of military Service Members, the Department of Defense (DoD) sponsored Millennium Cohort Family Study is the only DoD wide research program examining the effects of a military career on the health of military spouses.

    Together, both studies have produced important new information regarding the mental and physical health of service members and their spouses. Program success relies on the work of a broad coalition of researchers led by the Naval Health Researcher Center (NHRC), in collaboration with Uniformed Services University, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and multiple civilian academic and private researcher organizations. Furthermore, this project only succeeds with the voluntary support of thousands of service members and their spouses who participate.

    Results from these studies are used to inform policy and programs targeting military service members and their families. For more information on the Millennium Cohort Family Study visit www.familycohort.org. Further information about enrollment for the Millennium Cohort Study is also available at www.millenniumcohort.org.

    NHRC’s mission is to optimize the operational readiness and health of our armed forces and families by conducting research, development, testing and evaluation informing DoD policy. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. NHRC’s team of distinguished scientists and researchers consists of active duty service members, federal civil service employees and contractors, whose expertise includes physiology, microbiology, psychology, epidemiology, and biomedical engineering.


