BJACH administers COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant Soldier

By Jean Clavette Graves



BJACH Public Affairs Officer



FORT POLK, La. — Cpt. Bryana Fournier, a registered clinical nurse for the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital emergency department volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine today. Fournier is the first pregnant Soldier from the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk to receive the vaccination.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists there is no specific risks to receiving a Messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant.

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommends pregnant women who are eligible receive the vaccine. The SMFA published a statement regarding the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination on Dec. 1, 2020 stating that pregnant and lactating women who are otherwise eligible should be offered the vaccine.



Fournier admitted she did not discuss the vaccination with her doctor before making her decision to volunteer. She said she did extensive research on her own and decided it was the best decision for her. She said she reviewed the CDC, ACOG and SMFA recommendations before volunteering for the vaccine.



Fournier, recommends that all pregnant women interested in getting vaccinated do their research or talk to their doctor.



“Ultimately it is a personal decision,” she said.



“Based on my research and understanding of what the mRNA vaccine is and what it does, I’m not concerned or afraid of negative side effect,” Fourier said. “I know that I am not getting any part of the virus and there is no risk of me getting the virus from the vaccine.”



According to the CDC the mRNA vaccine is a new type of vaccine that teaches the body to make a protein triggering an immune response that produces antibodies. The antibodies will protect an individual from getting infected if exposed to the virus.



“As a nurse in the emergency room I am exposed to a lot of different people,” she said. “I understand that 40% of those with COVID-19 experience no symptoms and at any point throughout my shift I could be interacting with someone infected with the virus who doesn’t even know it.”



Fournier said she wanted to get vaccinated to protect herself, her family, her baby and her patients.



“Getting vaccinated was important to me because with the baby the way I feel safer visiting and interacting with my extended family,” she said. “I want to protect those older family members who are at the greatest risk as well as protect my baby.”



She said getting the vaccine will help keep her healthy and prevent her from spreading the virus to others.

