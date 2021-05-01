Purdy assumes command of 45th SW at Patrick SFB, Cape Canaveral SFS

Photo By Joshua Conti | Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy assumed command of the 45th Space Wing and Eastern Range in a...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Conti | Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy assumed command of the 45th Space Wing and Eastern Range in a ceremony held Jan. 5, 2021, at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of Space Operations Command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Ryrholm) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy assumed command of the 45th Space Wing in a ceremony held Jan. 5, 2021, at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla. The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of Space Operations Command.





The new Eastern Range commander arrived at the 45th Space Wing from a dual-hatted position as the Director of Requirements, Architectures and Analysis and Director of Plans, Programs and Financial Management, at Headquarters United States Space Force.





“Brig. Gen. Purdy’s career is peppered with accolades showcasing why he is ready to lead one of the most important and busiest units in the Department of Defense,” said Whiting. “This is not an easy mission; it’s literally rocket science. What your team will do here [45th Space Wing], under your leadership, directly contributes to the strategic vision of the Space Force and Space Operations Command.





Purdy made sure to start his first address to the wing by thanking the leadership of the command team before him, including the vice commander and command chief.





“Thank you to Col. Brande Walton for her leadership as the vice commander and also stepping up as the wing commander during this transition period of the last few months,” said Purdy. “Thank you to CMSgt Scott King for your professionalism and leadership as the Wing command chief and the entirety of our leadership team for their guidance, especially during times like these.”





Purdy went on to express his eagerness to live and work alongside the Wing’s more than 70 mission partners and the Space Coast community, as all who reside on the Eastern Range get ready for another busy year at the World’s Premier Gateway to Space.





“To the Airmen and Guardians of the 45th Space Wing, and their families, it’s an honor to be your new commander,” said Purdy. “The opportunity to command is rare and this opportunity in particular is a precious one. My promise to you is that I will do everything I can to help you achieve everything you need to do for the mission and for your family life. We’re honored to be here and to join you and your family.”