Submarine Force Atlantic Announces Battle “E” Winners

Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) announced the winners of the 2020 Battle Efficiency (“E”) awards, Jan 1.



The Battle "E" competition recognizes commands that attained the highest overall or departmental readiness to carry out its assigned wartime tasks as a unit of the Atlantic Submarine Force, and is based on a yearlong evaluation.



“These awards should be a source of great pride to each and every crew member,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR). “Congratulations to our Battle “E” winners! And even more important, congratulations to every submariner in the world’s greatest Submarine Force. Our Sailors are extraordinary warriors who bring our combat ships to life with a culture of excellence.”



The 2020 SUBLANT Battle “E” award winners are:

USS Minnesota (SSN 783), assigned to Submarine Squadron (SUBRON 4);

USS John Warner (SSN 785), assigned to SUBRON 6;

USS Newport News (SSN 750), assigned to SUBRON 12;

USS Georgia (SSGN 729) (Blue), assigned to SUBRON 16; and

USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue) (Gold), assigned to SUBRON 20.



The SUBFOR Battle “E” award instruction was updated in May 2019 to build on the combat culture and strengthen the emphasis on the warfighting mission. While the overall warfighting readiness of a crew is the main criterion of the award, other criteria were updated in the instruction as well. These criteria include mission accomplishment, turning self-assessment into improvement, warfighting and tactical innovation, and resiliency in executing ship’s schedule.



Commands including all types of submarines, submarine tenders, submarine development squadrons, Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems, and special categories such as ships in dry dock are eligible for the award if they meet the minimum requirements.



The U.S. Submarine Force provides the training, logistical plans, manpower and operational support to maintain the ability of the Force to respond to both peacetime and wartime demands while ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains undersea superiority into the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.08.2021 12:52 Story ID: 386600 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Force Atlantic Announces Battle “E” Winners, by Holly Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.