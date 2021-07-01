Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOM wins three Army Materiel Command safety awards

    AMC Safety Awards 2021

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Story by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – The Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Red River Army Depot and Watervliet Arsenal won Army Materiel Command Safety Awards in three separate categories in recognition of notable safety achievements for fiscal year 2020.

    TACOM was awarded the AMC Exceptional Organization Safety Award in the two-star command category, Watervliet Arsenal won the Exceptional Organization Safety Award within the brigade-level category, and Red River Army Depot won the Industrial Operations Safety Award.

    In the supporting nominations sent to AMC for consideration, Red River was noted to have established a culture of safety based upon innovation and employee involvement resulting in its seventh consecutive year of accident rate reductions.

    Watervliet Arsenal was noted to have adopted employee-driven safety programs that provided innovative solutions regarding how workplace hazards are identified. The Watervliet Arsenal team’s engineering and production directorates have also lead a coordinated effort in their approach to risk management and workplace hazards assessments.

    Across the command, all of TACOM’s arsenals and depots were noted to have maintained a focus on safety efforts and proactive risk management.

    All three organizations will compete for further recognition at the Department of the Army level of competition.

