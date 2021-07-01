Keeping Hohenfels safe- JMRC mass tests for COVID-19 after the holidays

HOHENFELS, Germany — With the Holiday season over, everyone can say goodbye to 2020 and look forward to 2021. The Hohenfels community has made safety a top priority during the break and even now, strongly adhering to the guidance of the host nation. For all that means adhering to the social distancing policies, utilizing the hand washing stations and for those returning to work COVID-19 screening and testing. Because of the recent rise in cases across the world these screenings are especially important for the team here at Hohenfels to move forward.



“It is very important we conduct the testing so that we can detect a COVID-19 positive patient and we can stop the virus early,” said Maj. Davarius Sharpe, the Adlers Observer Coach Trainers Team Medical Planner.



To ensure the safety of the community, JMRC conducted a COVID-19 surveillance testing on members of the community upon the end of annual holiday block leave.



“With the interactions people were having during the holidays we want to ensure they are coming back to work healthy and safe,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alex Voyce, the Senior Medical Observer Coach Trainer on the Adlers team. “This is a crucial step in the process to conduct future exercises with the rotational and multinational forces.”



But the test is not just about getting the Soldiers and their partners and allies back in the fight, it also keeps the civilians of the Hohenfels community safe and provides peace of mind.



“These safety measures protect me and my co-workers”, said John Wilson, a systems administrator for JMRC. “For my girlfriend and I the practice of quarantining helps when we visit her mother.”



Testing for COVID-19 is far from easy, but the team at Hohenfels have set up an effective operation that works during the pandemic. While the hope remains that no one’s test comes back positive safety measures are also in place for the worst-case scenario.



“If there is a positive case, we should find out within the next 72 hours,” said Voyce. “That person is contacted, isolated, and then we conduct a trace.”



“The positive patient will conduct a 14-day isolation,” explained Sharpe. “Before they can be released from their 10-day isolation, they will have to be asymptomatic for 24 hours.”



Since the arrival of Covid-19 last year the medical team at Hohenfels has been working nonstop to ensure that the virus does not spread out of control. The pandemic provided them experience with mitigating an outbreak and with this round of screening and testing in the books the Hohenfels community is still placing the safety of its members at the top of the list.

