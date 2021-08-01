Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFAFRICA commander reaffirms U.S. military commitment to North Africa

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.08.2021

    Story by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, traveled to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Tunis, Tunisia, and Algiers, Algeria, Jan. 4-7 to meet with service members and key defense leaders in the region.

    During the trip, Gen. Harrigian recognized the outstanding accomplishments of service members at Camp Lemonnier and discussed key policy initiatives focused on strengthening partnerships with Tunisia and Algeria.

    “Our work in Africa is crucial to the success of our greater mission and the national security of the United States,” said Harrigian, “Day in and day out, our service members and partners are continuing to get after a diverse mission set despite unique and challenging situations.”

    At his first stop, Camp Lemonnier, Harrigian met with deployed troops and the base’s military leadership.

    For the final two legs of his trip, Harrigian joined Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett in Tunisia and Algeria. In Tunisia, Harrigian spoke to the Tunisian Air Chief, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Hajem, and the Tunisian Defense Minister, Ibrahim Bartagi, about the U.S.’ commitment to its strong relationship with Tunisia. Harrigian also thanked both leaders for Tunisia’s steadfast commitment to countering terrorism and promoting stability in the region.

    In Algeria, Harrigian discussed the military partnership between the two nations. He met with both Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Laraba, the Algerian air force commander, and Maj. Gen. Ammar Amrani, the commander of the Algerian air defense forces, to lay the groundwork for additional military engagements and enhanced cooperation between the U.S. and Algeria in the future.

    Visits like this play a crucial role in strengthening U.S. relationships with North African partner nations so that we can better pursue our shared goal of global security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 08:51
    Story ID: 386583
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFAFRICA commander reaffirms U.S. military commitment to North Africa, by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Partnerships
    Tunisia
    Algeria
    AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT