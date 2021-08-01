AFAFRICA commander reaffirms U.S. military commitment to North Africa

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, traveled to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Tunis, Tunisia, and Algiers, Algeria, Jan. 4-7 to meet with service members and key defense leaders in the region.



During the trip, Gen. Harrigian recognized the outstanding accomplishments of service members at Camp Lemonnier and discussed key policy initiatives focused on strengthening partnerships with Tunisia and Algeria.



“Our work in Africa is crucial to the success of our greater mission and the national security of the United States,” said Harrigian, “Day in and day out, our service members and partners are continuing to get after a diverse mission set despite unique and challenging situations.”



At his first stop, Camp Lemonnier, Harrigian met with deployed troops and the base’s military leadership.



For the final two legs of his trip, Harrigian joined Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett in Tunisia and Algeria. In Tunisia, Harrigian spoke to the Tunisian Air Chief, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Hajem, and the Tunisian Defense Minister, Ibrahim Bartagi, about the U.S.’ commitment to its strong relationship with Tunisia. Harrigian also thanked both leaders for Tunisia’s steadfast commitment to countering terrorism and promoting stability in the region.



In Algeria, Harrigian discussed the military partnership between the two nations. He met with both Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Laraba, the Algerian air force commander, and Maj. Gen. Ammar Amrani, the commander of the Algerian air defense forces, to lay the groundwork for additional military engagements and enhanced cooperation between the U.S. and Algeria in the future.



Visits like this play a crucial role in strengthening U.S. relationships with North African partner nations so that we can better pursue our shared goal of global security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.08.2021 08:51 Story ID: 386583 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFAFRICA commander reaffirms U.S. military commitment to North Africa, by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.