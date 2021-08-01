COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Aviano

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 31st Fighter Wing received its first batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 7, with inoculations for first-tier recipients beginning Jan. 8.



The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of the coronavirus disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).



“Because the vaccine has very specific storage requirements, our medical logistics team had to coordinate efforts with civilian shipping partners, the Office of the Command Surgeon (USAFE-AFAFRICA), host nation customs, and the Defense Logistics Agency,” said Maj. Allison James, 31st Medical Support Squadron medical logistics flight commander. “A specialized shipping container was utilized to maintain [the] temperature and integrity of the vaccines.”



Distribution for the vaccinations across the 31st FW has been divided into three categories, or phases – Phase 1, which includes health care providers, health care support, and emergency and safety personnel such as first responders; Phase 2, high risk populations; and Phase 3, the remaining, healthy population.



The first six recipients of the vaccine at Aviano received their inoculation Friday morning.



“I got the vaccine so I could help encourage my fellow wingmen who are hesitant about it to take care of themselves, and to take those first steps toward easing the lockdown restrictions,” said Senior Airman Victor Lopez, 31 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine technician, one of the first Airmen to receive the vaccine.



Though the vaccine is voluntary, U.S. military leadership still recommends its use. Following inoculation, Department of Defense personnel will continue to follow all CDC guidelines, including the use of masks, until there is a significant decrease in risk of COVID-19 spread.



The health and safety of Wyvern Nation is and always will be a top priority for 31st FW leadership. For more information on when and how you may receive the vaccine, visit the Aviano website (https://www.aviano.af.mil/Site-Pages/COVID-19-Coronavirus/Covid-Vaccine-Distribution/).



For more information on the vaccine, including its creation and possible side effects, review the FDA fact sheet regarding the Moderna vaccine (https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.08.2021 07:00 Story ID: 386580 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Aviano, by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.