Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center USS Sirocco Completes Undocking

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN (December 30, 2020) – Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) Detachment Bahrain successfully completed the undocking of the USS Sirocco (PC 6) during the Docking Phased Maintenance Availability (DPMA) on Dec. 30.

The team completed extensive work in extraordinary conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the availability that began on May 31. Despite COVID-19 challenges, the team successfully executed a stern tube replacement, while keeping the team healthy.

“Despite all of the challenges the Project Team faced, they never gave up the fight. Without their dedication and efforts we would not be undocking today,” said FDRMC Detachment Bahrain Officer in Charge, Cmdr. Carole Etherington. “With the undocking complete, our team can now focus on completing the remaining work items and returning the ship back to operations.”

The mission of FDRMC Detachment Bahrain is to provide engineering and technical services for maintenance and modernization of naval ships and craft in the FIFTH Fleet Area of Responsibility. FDRMC Detachment Bahrain supports 14 forward deployed naval force ships. Additionally, the detachment supports numerous ships deployed in support of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

The USS Sirocco (PC 6), commissioned in 1994, is a Cyclone class Patrol Coastal Ship (PC) homeported in Manama, Bahrain. It is the sixth of its class. The primary mission of these ships is coastal patrol and interdiction surveillance, an important aspect of littoral operations outlined in the Navy’s strategy, “Advantage at Sea.”

More information about the USS Sirocco (PC 6) can be found at https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/pc6/

More information about the Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center can be found at https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/RMC/FDRMC/

