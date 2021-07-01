Tyndall completes Project Phoenix; new communication infrastructure

The 325th Communications Squadron recently completed Project Phoenix which enhanced the 325th Fighter Wing’s communication networks.



The project was to update communication infrastructure on Tyndall including telephone upgrades, enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities, strengthening in-building wireless service, Base Area Network updates and Wide Area Network redesign in partnership with AT&T.



“Project Phoenix was a joint effort with the (communications squadron) and AT&T working hand in hand to accomplish the mission,” said Senior Master Sgt. Christian Konazewski, 325th CS plans and resources flight chief. “The project consisted of multiple phases that extended over several months.”



In addition to Tyndall having to adjust amidst a pandemic to meet mission objectives the base also had to overcome obstacles remaining from previous years.



“From the beginning our commander made it clear we were doing the impossible and it was amazing to see our teams come together to get it done,” said Konazewski.



Through hard work, long hours, continuous innovation and the resilience of Tyndall Airmen and project partners the base changed forever as the goal of completing Project Phoenix came to a successful close.



“It was very challenging and required long days and weekends to overcome COVID limitations…but with the assistance of multiple organizations across the base the project was successfully completed on time,” said Konazewski.



Project Phoenix achieved a multitude of upgrades for the base including a new telephone system with over 2,800 voice over IP devices in 139 facilities, 330 new wireless access points for a more dynamic Wi-Fi network, installation of commercial cell equipment to ensure a reliable emergency network, and 300 new devices around 155 facilities to increase network speeds. A boost was pushed for faster and more reliable speed when accessing external online websites.



“Tyndall is one step closer to being the (Installation) of the Future” said Konazewski.

