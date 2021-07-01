Governor Murphy Announces Deployment of 500 National Guard Troops to Washington, D.C.

At the request of the U.S. National Guard Bureau, and authorized by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, 500 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are deploying to Washington, D.C. starting on Jan. 7, 2020.



The mission is to support the D.C. National Guard and local law enforcement, providing security, protection of national monuments, and ensuring the peaceful transfer of power.



“Our republic is built on the principles of democracy, peace, and the right of the American people to freely choose their leaders,” said Gov. Murphy. “The brave men and women of our National Guard will be deployed in order to preserve these sacred principles.”



Soldiers from the 1-114th Infantry Regiment, B Troop from the 102nd Cavalry Regiment, and the 508th Military Company, as well as Airmen from the 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing will be deploying in support of this security mission.



An advance team of 40 New Jersey National Guardsmen is departing this evening, with the rest of the force being in place by Sunday, Jan. 10.



The mission will last at a minimum until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.



The New Jersey National Guard previously supported the DC National Guard during civil unrest over the summer in May 2020.



New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been activated and supporting the citizens of New Jersey since March, 2020, manning Covid-19 test sites, setting up field medical stations, and supporting long-term care facilities, ensuring the most vulnerable in our population are protected.



In addition to supporting the DC National Guard, New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue the mission of supporting our veterans in the State-run nursing homes, as well as assisting the Department of Emergency Management and Department of Health with the buildup of Covid-19 vaccination distribution points in the Garden State.

