NMCSD Neurosurgeons Performs Hospital’s First Procedure Using 3D Surgical Microscope

SAN DIEGO – Neurosurgeons assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) performed a herniated disk repair procedure, and for the first time at the hospital, used a 3D surgical microscope Dec. 6.

The 3D capabilities of this new microscope yield a multitude of benefits to surgical personnel.

“One of the major benefits to using a mobile, 3D microscope is the lack of strain it puts on the surgeon,” said Michael Hinz, a representative from the microscope’s manufacturer. “The surgeons can position the microscope exoscopically, meaning over the patient. The surgeons won’t be hunched over and put extraneous strain on their lower back or neck. They can perform the procedure standing at ease, looking through either the binoculars or the 3D glasses onto a 4K monitor.”

Hinz said the microscope has three valuable, primary modalities that benefit operating room personnel.

“In addition to exoscopic capabilities, the microscope can be used in a traditional manner, and as a micro-inspection tool,” said Hinz. “An attachment plugs into the microscope, and surgeons have the ability to work endoscopically. This means [surgeons can place the attachment] inside of the anatomy to look around corners, for example. [They’ll] generally have a better field of vision than with a normal, superficial microscope.”

Cmdr. Shawn Belverud, a neurosurgeon assigned to NMCSD, led the procedure and used the new microscope.

“3D integration certainly helps bring together other members of the team in the room,” said Belverud. “It allows better and more germane input from partners that are helping during the operation. The provided 3D glasses and 4K monitors allow [those not physically at the operating table] to see what the surgeons are seeing. This yields another level of safety to the procedure, and thus, better outcomes.”

Moving forward, Belverud said NMCSD’s two 3D surgical microscopes will be used more regularly.

“The introduction to this technology and this system of illumination and magnification into the neurologic practice at NMCSD sets a new standard for the community and the care of our patients,” said Belverud.

Often at the forefront of military medicine, NMCSD looks toward the future for ways to make procedures safer and more efficient with better patient outcomes.

Often at the forefront of military medicine, NMCSD looks toward the future for ways to make procedures safer and more efficient with better patient outcomes.

