2020 Airman of the year chosen from RAWS

LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Laughlin's very own Senior Airman Jacqueline Beckett, a 47th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather systems (RAWS) electronic technician, won the 2020 RAWS Airman of the year award in the Air Education and Training Command. While working on the Air Force's 6th busiest airfield.

Beckett is one of the many who help ensure we meet and succeed in training the world's best pilots. She and the rest of the RAWS team help ensure that equipment utilized by air traffic controllers and pilots remains in perfect working condition. The RAWS team installs and maintains everything from airfield and weather equipment to group control and warning radars, which help guide aircraft safely through takeoff and landing. While performing many other essential tasks to keep the base flying as efficiently and safely as possible.

“RAWS or any other job on base is important because without it, we can't fly,” said Beckett. “Though with RAWS specifically, we have to make sure everything is in tip-top shape, and if nobody notices us, then we are doing our job well; we are like the unsung heroes.”

Beckett is an extremely proud and determined Airman who demonstrate the Air Force core values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all that she does. Her self starter attitude cultivates a determined spirit, yet she stays humble cares about her team.

“I’m shocked I got this award--mainly surprised and happy,” Beckett said. “It's really an honor to get this achievement and to know all the work that the team and I do is recognized. I hope everyone knows the whole shop does an amazing job, and all that we do here truly is a team effort.”

Her leadership is extremely proud of her accomplishment and is excited to be able to help recognize the time, hard work and dedication she put into her job and the mission to help the base run as efficiently as possible.

“I feel great and honored to have someone who performs at this high of a caliber,” said Tech. Sgt. Martez Lowery, 47th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of RAWS. “She takes the initiative--she’s really motivated and makes things happen, so I think all around she's a great asset not only to us but to the Air Force as a whole.

Beckett and the RAWS team played an instrumental role in the vital mission to create the world's best pilots during a most difficult year. The team alone is responsible for helping 361 pilots graduate this past year in 2020. Insuring equipment was operational during over 43 thousand training flights and more than 65 thousand total hours of fly time on the Air Force's 6th busiest airfield.

Beckett is truly a model Airman who goes above and beyond to make sure our mission to train the world's greatest and lethal pilots is successful. She is one of the many unsung heroes that truly make the United States Air Force the best Air Force in the world.

