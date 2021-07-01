WRDA 2020 authorizes Bubbly Creek construction

On Dec. 21, 2020, Congressional leaders introduced a fiscal year 2021 omnibus appropriations bill that would provide $1.4 trillion in spending for government agencies, with the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 2020 included.



WRDA is a piece of legislation that is traditionally passed every two years to authorize U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) activities for flood control, navigation, and ecosystem restoration. WRDA 2020 authorized USACE Chicago District’s Bubbly Creek (South Fork of the South Branch of the Chicago River) project for construction.



WRDA does not provide funding to carry out projects, which is done in an appropriations bill. The omnibus bill did not include funding for Bubbly Creek.



“USACE needs authority, usually provided in WRDA, and appropriations, or funding, to work on a project,” Felicia Kirksey, chief, Programs and Project Management Branch, said. “These laws are normally passed separately, but this time WRDA 2020 was included as a rider to the Omnibus appropriations bill.”



The Water Resources Development Act of 2020, with a list of studies and reports, can be found here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7575/text



For more information about USACE Chicago District, visit www.lrc.usace.army.mil.

