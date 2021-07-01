Production controllers turn up the heat and keep their cool during the changing season

Imagine being in the middle of a hot Arkansas summer. You are at work inside your building and you realize that it is slightly warmer in the office than usual. You call your building manager and together you realize that your air conditioning unit is not working the way it should. Many may not realize the process that involves maintaining and fixing vital equipment that helps you do your job more thoroughly and often more comfortably every day.



At the 189th Civil Engineer Squadron, the production control team ensures your building among other wing support activities has all the supplies and support needed to keep your work day going. From heating, ventilation and air conditioning to supplies for the wing’s Rapid Augmentation Team, the production controllers keep the mission and Airmen moving in the right direction.



Between all the necessities for the wing, the production control team manages approximately $240,000 worth of on-hand parts and supplies. The team receives additional funds for contracts required to hire contractors for additional jobs required to keep our work areas comfortable and our campus neat. From multiple accounts, vendor contracts, and receiving supplies, the group balances many things. Detailed organization and time management are vital to ensuring the supplies and parts are categorized and accounted for accurately.



“We not only fix what breaks, we keep up with the grounds maintenance, change out air filters, water filters and make sure your work areas are cleaned,” said Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Crisel, a 189th Civil Engineer Squadron Production Control technician.



Purchasing an item for the wing requires a detailed and sometimes tedious process. The production controller must research a part thoroughly, comparing the specific uses between different options. After finding the part required, it is ordered and the CE technicians are able to replace the old part. Additional requirements must be met when purchasing hazardous items including routing through the 19th Combat Engineer Squadron, 19th Bio-environmental Flight, Alphapointe and 19th Airlift Wing Safety Flight for additional approval. The process is never-ending. Crisel explained that as seasons change, buildings age, and assets get used, the need for production controllers will never cease.



“I really enjoy working with personnel and helping them by supplying materials and equipment,” said Tech. Sgt. Shannon Williams, a 189 CES production controller. “By doing this, I’m able to help each and every person complete the wing mission.”

