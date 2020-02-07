“To the ‘X’ and back. Go!” These were words heard often by the 15 Airmen who were trying out for Minot Air Force Base’s Tactical Response Force, North Dakota’s nuclear “SWAT” team. The trainees weren’t able to hold their 50 pound ruck bags above their head for a minute, so they were instructed by their primary instructor, Technical Sergeant Israel Garza of the 91st Security Forces Operations, to run 400 meters to a large X painted on the flight line and back.



“This might be the hardest thing some of you do in your entire lives”, commanded Garza. “I am here to push you. You will not like me! I am not your friend. But I will make you better.”



The words rang out clearly and hung in the air like a thick fog. The Airmen were lined up in front of the flight line, nervous and awaiting the three week long training they were about to endure. Team Minot Airmen must prove themselves to be physically capable and mentally sturdy enough to be a member of Minot Air Force Base’s most prestigious Security Forces team.



The selection process is a three week long indoctrination course. It is designed to test an Airman’s capability to handle themselves under extreme stress, and to push them to their physical breaking point. “This course is designed to force them into making mistakes,” said Garza, “but there’s a method to the madness. With failure comes learning opportunities.”



Garza had everyone assemble at 4 a.m. on their first day of training. They did 3 hours of exercise, pushing themselves to their limit. After a small break, it was back to the grind. Now it was team pushups, sprints and having limited time to do tasks; it was all part of the routine. While similar to Air Force Basic Military Training, the TRF selection course takes it to the next level.



“On the final day of training, the trainees will go through a 12-hour day” says Garza. “They’ll receive a phone call at 2 a.m., where they’ll have to drive to the TRF building and equip their gear. Then they’ll do their final PT test, followed by a long day of training.”



The final test for these Airmen is called the “15 minute challenge”. They must run 800 meters, then drag/carry another Airman for 50 meters in helmet and vest with plates. After that they will breach a door with a large battering ram, do 50 pushups, and 5 pullups. They then must climb a rope about a story and a half high and finish the challenge with one last 800-meter run. This string of workouts must be completed in 15 minutes or less to become a part of this team.



At the end of the training, there will be opportunities for the Airmen who pass the course to fly in helicopters, slide down a rope into a Launch Facility, rappel from buildings, and so much more. If they complete this course, they will have proved themselves worthy of the title; “TRF Airman”.

