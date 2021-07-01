NRL Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) is the Department of the Navy‘s corporate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) is the Department of the Navy‘s corporate laboratory, and it reports to the Chief of Naval Research. As the corporate laboratory of the Navy, NRL is the principal in-house component in the Office of Naval Research’s (ONR) effort to meet its science and technology responsibilities. NRL has had a long and fruitful relationship with industry as a collaborator, contractor, and through Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs). NRL values this linkage and continues to develop it. NRL is an important link in the Navy Research, Development, and Acquisition (RD&A) chain. Through NRL, the Navy has direct ties with sources of fundamental ideas in industry and the academic community throughout the world and provides an effective coupling point to the R&D chain for ONR. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory today announced the following executive leadership appointments:



Stephen Meier, Ph.D., as director of the Naval Center for Space Technology. NCST’s core mission is to develop innovative basic and applied research through advanced development of spacecraft technology and ground command and control stations.



Stanley Chincheck, as superintendent of the Information Technology Division. ITD is responsible for conception, planning, and execution of research and development programs in the major areas of artificial intelligence and intelligent autonomy, information assurance and software development, networking and communications, knowledge management and decision support, and cybersecurity.



Virginia DeGiorgi, Ph.D., as superintendent of the Materials Science and Technology Division. The division performs multidisciplinary basic and applied research, focusing on scientific discovery and technological exploitation of fundamental materials physics, new devices and system concepts, power and energy, materials in extreme environments, materials and biology, and materials imaging and simulation to provide transformational capabilities to the warfighter.



Brian Houston, Ph.D., as superintendent of the Acoustics Division. Acoustics research spans classical through quantum physics with a focus in five strategic research areas: ocean and atmospheric acoustics, physical and structural acoustics, undersea signal processing, autonomous and distributed systems, and advanced materials for undersea warfare.



“I am confident our new leaders at NRL will lead their divisions in continuing to deliver strategically important basic and applied research for the Department of Navy that will lead to technological innovation and the development of disruptive technologies of importance to the Department”, said Bruce Danly, Ph.D., NRL’s Director of Research. “And I know they will position NRL’s research portfolio to be relevant and provide a high ROI to the department for decades to come.”





About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory



NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 2,500 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.



For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or NRLPAO@nrl.navy.mil. Please reference package number at top of press release.