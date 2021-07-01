Airmen's Attic: supporting the community

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho -- Are you looking to catch some savings this upcoming new year? Say no more: The Gunfighter Airman’s Attic has a variety of free clothing, furniture, appliances and much more.



Don’t worry: You probably won’t be finding your granddad’s clothes in this air-powered emporium.



Aimee Woolston, Airman’s Attic manager, along with 30 other volunteers, put in over 2,600 hours to supply Airmen with necessities they would normally have to purchase out of pocket, which can be expensive.



“We help to provide many essential items for Airmen who come from overseas or just moved out of the dorms,” Woolston said.



While active-duty military have no limits to the number of items they can acquire, retirees and spouses are limited to the number of items they can receive per month.



“What’s unique about our Airman’s Attic, is that we are open to everyone, not just E-4 and below,” said Woolston. “We have retiree’s and Department of Defense workers who can come in, even though they have an item limit.”



Woolston has worked for over four years contributing countless hours from the time she has started her journey at the Attic.



“Everything is donated and distributed for free,” said Woolston. “It’s a great way to help the Gunfighter community.”



Not only does the Airman's Attic help Airman and their families in need, but they donate to several organizations such as The Mission, homeless shelters, ROTC and animal shelters.



The attic sets aside towels, blankets and household items for people and animals. Woolston is grateful to be able to give back to the Gunfighter community.



“Seeing how helpful the Airman's Attic is to Airman and their families brings me joy,” Woolston said. “For me, the Airman's Attic was an essential service. Being a young mother of five kids, having the Airman's Attic has been a huge help for us.”



The Airman's attic is open Tuesdays, from 9am-2pm, in building Bldg. 2607. They accept donations anytime in the back of the building in the Airman's attic bin or during business hours.

