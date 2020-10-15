IDEAL BREAKS GROUND WITH VIRTUAL SESSION, 61 GRADUATES

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Oct. 17, 2020)—During the final week of August, the two Inspiring and Developing Excellence in Acquisition Leaders (IDEAL) program cohorts came together via Microsoft Teams to complete their final session of instruction and to graduate the program. Concluding the program virtually in August was not part of the original plan.



The IDEAL program, which typically consists of three separate one-week sessions held over a period of six months, had kicked off during the previous calendar year for the two fiscal year 2020 cohorts. Both had completed the first two sessions in person—the Fort Belvoir cohort at the Humphreys Engineer Center in Alexandria, Virginia, and the Huntsville cohort on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Participants had expected to complete IDEAL in person at their respective locations in May, but the emergence of the pandemic forced a change to those plans.



In response to the COVID-19 situation, the Army Acquisition Center of Excellence (AACoE), which is the schoolhouse for the IDEAL program, adjusted the curriculum, revised the schedule, enlisted instructors and facilitators and arranged the technology to provide the class virtually. The center’s efforts resulted in a course of instruction that included modules in leading through change, team excellence, employee engagement and transformational leadership. From Aug. 25-27, AACoE presented this third IDEAL session to a combined audience of both cohorts. The online delivery of the session denied the person-to-person interactions that are a hallmark of the IDEAL program, but the Teams platform did allow for virtual interactions.



At the conclusion of the session, AACoE’s Dwayne Morton, who had presented several of the modules, and Craig Gardunia, AACoE director, wrapped up the program and reviewed many key points. Jack Kendall, chief of acquisition workforce development and engagement for the Office of the Director for Acquisition Career Management (DACM), provided remarks to the graduates and encouraged them to continue developing their leadership abilities.



For fiscal year 2021, the DACM Office has decided not to offer the IDEAL program. The well-being of the workforce and the desire to provide in-person, quality training in a safe environment were major factors influencing this decision.



FY20 IDEAL GRADUATES



Fort Belvoir Cohort

Anand Bahadur, Army Futures Command (AFC)

Kimberly Bell, AFC

Gerard Cabigon, U.S. Army Medical Command

Roy Chow, U.S. Army Contracting Command (ACC)

Sarah Condon, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM)

Marla Dalzell, Program Executive Office (PEO) for Combat Support and Combat Service Support (CS&CSS)

Narayan Das, PEO Soldier

Celeste DiSciullo, PEO Command, Control and Communications – Tactical (C3T)

Allyson Elliott, TACOM

Maya Gavin-Ellison, AFC

James Gilbert, PEO Enterprise Information Systems (EIS)

Dewayne Grant, ACC

Michael Hamfeldt, AFC

Kurt Hunsanger, PEO Ground Combat Systems (GCS)

Phillip Landan, PEO CS&CSS

Lisa Mobley, Joint PEO Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRND)

Christie Murphy, PEO EIS

Parchell Patton, PEO EIS

Miesha Purcell, U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

Stephanie Riley, PEO Aviation

Miguel Salles, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM)

Jose Santos, PEO CS&CSS

Savanna Shilt, CECOM

Mumbi Thande-Kamiru, U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC)

Nicholas Topfer, JPEO CBRND

Glynn Vincent, PEO Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (STRI)

Baron Walker, ATEC

Terell Williams, PEO EIS

Jacqueline Yearby-Wade, JPEO CBRND



Huntsville Cohort

Christopher Bloomfield, PEO CS&CSS

Stuart Christianson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

Isaac Collins, PEO C3T

Tabitha Dombroski, AFC

Adrian Epps, ACC

Maria Fitch, ATEC

Katherine Fry, AFC

Jacob Gibson, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM)

Tracy Gluck, ACC

Courtney Hawkins, ACC

Robert Hearon, PEO Missiles and Space (M&S)

Benjamin Hill, ATEC

Michael Hollis, AMCOM

Cindy Jepsen, TACOM

Lena Johnson, USACE

Ritsa Karakanas, CECOM

Deanna Love, PEO CS&CSS

Olga Lucci, TACOM

Lindsey Marshall, AMCOM

Ladonna McCann, AMCOM

Justin Neal, AFC

Timothy Norton, ATEC

Andrew Ordway, ACC

Rita Owens, PEO Aviation

Dawn Patterson, PEO M&S

Derek Phillips, PEO M&S

Jillian Quillen, ATEC

Kevin Shwedo, AMCOM

John Smith, PEO STRI

Sheldon Smith, ATEC

Brian Steinberg, AMCOM

Thomas Zapata, AFC

