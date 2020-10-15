Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IDEAL BREAKS GROUND WITH VIRTUAL SESSION, 61 GRADUATES

    IDEAL BREAKS GROUND WITH VIRTUAL SESSION, 61 GRADUATES

    Courtesy Photo | IDEAL BREAKS GROUND WITH VIRTUAL SESSION, 61 GRADUATES... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (Oct. 17, 2020)—During the final week of August, the two Inspiring and Developing Excellence in Acquisition Leaders (IDEAL) program cohorts came together via Microsoft Teams to complete their final session of instruction and to graduate the program. Concluding the program virtually in August was not part of the original plan.

    The IDEAL program, which typically consists of three separate one-week sessions held over a period of six months, had kicked off during the previous calendar year for the two fiscal year 2020 cohorts. Both had completed the first two sessions in person—the Fort Belvoir cohort at the Humphreys Engineer Center in Alexandria, Virginia, and the Huntsville cohort on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Participants had expected to complete IDEAL in person at their respective locations in May, but the emergence of the pandemic forced a change to those plans.

    In response to the COVID-19 situation, the Army Acquisition Center of Excellence (AACoE), which is the schoolhouse for the IDEAL program, adjusted the curriculum, revised the schedule, enlisted instructors and facilitators and arranged the technology to provide the class virtually. The center’s efforts resulted in a course of instruction that included modules in leading through change, team excellence, employee engagement and transformational leadership. From Aug. 25-27, AACoE presented this third IDEAL session to a combined audience of both cohorts. The online delivery of the session denied the person-to-person interactions that are a hallmark of the IDEAL program, but the Teams platform did allow for virtual interactions.

    At the conclusion of the session, AACoE’s Dwayne Morton, who had presented several of the modules, and Craig Gardunia, AACoE director, wrapped up the program and reviewed many key points. Jack Kendall, chief of acquisition workforce development and engagement for the Office of the Director for Acquisition Career Management (DACM), provided remarks to the graduates and encouraged them to continue developing their leadership abilities.

    For fiscal year 2021, the DACM Office has decided not to offer the IDEAL program. The well-being of the workforce and the desire to provide in-person, quality training in a safe environment were major factors influencing this decision.

    FY20 IDEAL GRADUATES

    Fort Belvoir Cohort
    Anand Bahadur, Army Futures Command (AFC)
    Kimberly Bell, AFC
    Gerard Cabigon, U.S. Army Medical Command
    Roy Chow, U.S. Army Contracting Command (ACC)
    Sarah Condon, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM)
    Marla Dalzell, Program Executive Office (PEO) for Combat Support and Combat Service Support (CS&CSS)
    Narayan Das, PEO Soldier
    Celeste DiSciullo, PEO Command, Control and Communications – Tactical (C3T)
    Allyson Elliott, TACOM
    Maya Gavin-Ellison, AFC
    James Gilbert, PEO Enterprise Information Systems (EIS)
    Dewayne Grant, ACC
    Michael Hamfeldt, AFC
    Kurt Hunsanger, PEO Ground Combat Systems (GCS)
    Phillip Landan, PEO CS&CSS
    Lisa Mobley, Joint PEO Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRND)
    Christie Murphy, PEO EIS
    Parchell Patton, PEO EIS
    Miesha Purcell, U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center
    Stephanie Riley, PEO Aviation
    Miguel Salles, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM)
    Jose Santos, PEO CS&CSS
    Savanna Shilt, CECOM
    Mumbi Thande-Kamiru, U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC)
    Nicholas Topfer, JPEO CBRND
    Glynn Vincent, PEO Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (STRI)
    Baron Walker, ATEC
    Terell Williams, PEO EIS
    Jacqueline Yearby-Wade, JPEO CBRND

    Huntsville Cohort
    Christopher Bloomfield, PEO CS&CSS
    Stuart Christianson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)
    Isaac Collins, PEO C3T
    Tabitha Dombroski, AFC
    Adrian Epps, ACC
    Maria Fitch, ATEC
    Katherine Fry, AFC
    Jacob Gibson, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM)
    Tracy Gluck, ACC
    Courtney Hawkins, ACC
    Robert Hearon, PEO Missiles and Space (M&S)
    Benjamin Hill, ATEC
    Michael Hollis, AMCOM
    Cindy Jepsen, TACOM
    Lena Johnson, USACE
    Ritsa Karakanas, CECOM
    Deanna Love, PEO CS&CSS
    Olga Lucci, TACOM
    Lindsey Marshall, AMCOM
    Ladonna McCann, AMCOM
    Justin Neal, AFC
    Timothy Norton, ATEC
    Andrew Ordway, ACC
    Rita Owens, PEO Aviation
    Dawn Patterson, PEO M&S
    Derek Phillips, PEO M&S
    Jillian Quillen, ATEC
    Kevin Shwedo, AMCOM
    John Smith, PEO STRI
    Sheldon Smith, ATEC
    Brian Steinberg, AMCOM
    Thomas Zapata, AFC

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 10:49
    Story ID: 386527
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IDEAL BREAKS GROUND WITH VIRTUAL SESSION, 61 GRADUATES, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acquisition
    talent_management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT