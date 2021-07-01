Kadomatsu: A Japanese New Year’s Tradition

Photo By Edward Holland | 201217-N-HR587-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2020) ― Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By Edward Holland | 201217-N-HR587-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2020) ― Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Chief Petty Officer selectees present a wreath to Master Chief Katsutoshi Yokoyama, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District, and Command Master Chief Yoshihito Yamamoto, JMSDF Yokosuka District's command master chief, during a traditional gift exchange between the CFAY's Chief Petty Officer Association and JMSDF Yokosuka District's Petty Officer Association at CFAY's headquarters. This is an annual gift exchange between JMSDF and CFAY as part of the long-standing partnership between Naval Forces Japan and JMSDF. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland) see less | View Image Page

One of the unexpected joys of living outside the United States of America is experiencing new holiday traditions in your host country. For many countries, the New Year is a time of celebration and remembrance. For those living in Japan, the start of a New Year is usually a time when families gather to celebrate the season, pre-COVID-19 that is. This year’s festivities may have been more subdued due to the growing pandemic, but the tradition in Japan continued on.



“The New Year is the most important holiday in Japan, and is generally celebrated on the first three days in January,” said Yasuko Nakamura, Fleet and Family Support Center’s Intercultural Relations training instructor. “It is a time for families to gather, but it is also an important religious event. It is our custom to cleanse our house and visit the temple to expel evil spirits so that on New Year’s Eve we can be ready to welcome Toshigami [god of the incoming year] and receive a blessing.”



Just like in the United States, Japan has many traditional decorations during this time of year. One important decoration is known as the kadomatsu, which means “gate pine.” The kadomatsu comes in pairs and is placed at the front door or gate of a home. Created to welcome the Shinto deity, Toshigami, it is displayed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 7.

“For the Japanese people, it is not just a decoration but a landmark for Toshigami to find us, visit, and give us blessings for the New Year,” said Nakamura.



As is customary in Japan, each portion of the kadomatsu has a meaning. The bamboo symbolizes prosperity; the pine, longevity; and, the plum branches and flowering kale represent constancy and fortune. Similarly, as Americans may celebrate the New Year with black-eyed peas for good luck, the kadomatsu represents new beginnings and invites favor from the Shinto deity.



Annually, you can find kadomastu displays outside the Commander, 7th Fleet and CFAY Headquarters buildings as part of a gift exchange. The kadomatsu displays were graciously given as gifts by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka District’s Petty Office Association to CFAY’s Chief Petty Office Association, and proudly usher in the New Year for Yokosuka.



For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.