Navy Awards $990 Million Government of Japan-Funded Multiple Award Construction Contract for Work in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $990 million multiple award construction contract (MACC) for work on projects located primarily in Guam and in various sites within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations. The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, work on administrative facilities, barracks/dormitories, dining facilities, ranges, educational facilities, training facilities, roads, streets, site utilities/infrastructure, and other base development facilities.



The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative (DPRI) and is funded by the Government of Japan (GoJ) as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.



“We are especially pleased to be awarding this MACC for the GoJ-funded construction projects on Guam,” said NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office Director Will Boudra. “With multiple contractors and a capacity of $990 million in new contract awards over the next five years, this MACC adds robust capacity to our acquisition toolbox in support of the DPRI construction program.”



Hensel Phelps-Shimizu Joint Venture of Honolulu, Hawaii is the first of seven companies being awarded the initial task order at $53.9 million for the construction of a base administration building on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) in Guam. Work for this task order will be performed in Guam and is expected to be completed by May 2023.



“These contract awards are another pivotal step as we continue to build MCBCB,” said MCBCB Commanding Officer Col. Bradley Magrath. “The J-011 base administration project will be the new command headquarters for Camp Blaz and we are very excited about this project and our progress with the establishment of Camp Blaz. We would like to thank our team members and partners as we continue to ensure a responsible construction process through extensive joint efforts.”



In addition to Hensel Phelps-Shimizu Joint Venture, the following six companies are each being awarded a MACC contract – Aptim Construction JV, LLC of Alexandria, Va.; Black Construction– Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam; Caddell-Nan a Joint Venture of Montgomery, Ala.; Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC of Tamuning, Guam; CWI-Weitz JV of McLean, Va; and Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, Calif.



The majority of work will be performed in Guam, but may include other areas under the cognizance of NAVFAC Pacific, with an expected completion date of January 2026.



“Over the five-year life of this MACC, significant funding will flow into the Guam business economy,” said Boudra. “The active participation of the Guam engineering and architectural design firms, construction companies and suppliers is critical to the success of the build-up in advance of the arrival of U.S. Marine Corps operational units on Guam.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2021 19:19 Story ID: 386511 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Awards $990 Million Government of Japan-Funded Multiple Award Construction Contract for Work in the Pacific, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.