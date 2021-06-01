Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at Fort Knox!

    Fort Knox COVID-19 Vaccination Kickoff Jan. 6, 2021 10

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Story by Ryan Brus 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox MEDDAC officials began inoculating military and civilian health care workers, first responders and command teams on post Jan. 6, 2021.

    “I’m telling people right now, based on what I’ve seen in the research, it’s safe, it’s effective. After the second shot it’s 95% effective … so I would encourage everyone to get it.” – Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox commanding general

    For detailed and good-to-know information about COVID-19 vaccinations, check out the following:

    *COVID-19 vaccination town hall: https://www.facebook.com/FortKnoxKY/videos/389281352167988

    *”Vaccination Info” tab on the COVID-19 webpage: https://home.army.mil/knox/index.php/about/coronavirus-covid-19

