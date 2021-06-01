Fort Knox MEDDAC officials began inoculating military and civilian health care workers, first responders and command teams on post Jan. 6, 2021.



“I’m telling people right now, based on what I’ve seen in the research, it’s safe, it’s effective. After the second shot it’s 95% effective … so I would encourage everyone to get it.” – Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox commanding general



For detailed and good-to-know information about COVID-19 vaccinations, check out the following:



*COVID-19 vaccination town hall: https://www.facebook.com/FortKnoxKY/videos/389281352167988



*”Vaccination Info” tab on the COVID-19 webpage: https://home.army.mil/knox/index.php/about/coronavirus-covid-19

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2021 15:38 Story ID: 386502 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at Fort Knox!, by Ryan Brus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.