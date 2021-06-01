New HRC tool gives NCOs predictability in moves

Courtesy Photo | Noncommissioned officers now have predictability when it comes to PCS moves through a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Noncommissioned officers now have predictability when it comes to PCS moves through a new tool developed in support of the Enlisted Manning Cycle and recently attached to the Assignment Satisfaction Key website. Graphic by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Shaw see less | View Image Page

The Enlisted Year-Month Availability to Move tool gives units, Soldiers, and their Families’ predictability about when Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate considers a Soldier likely to move during an EMC.



“For the first time, Soldiers are now able to identify and plan their career options over a longer period of time based on their published YMAV,” said Lawrence Hayward, supervisory human resources specialist, EPMD. “Once a Soldier understands the YMAV rules, he or she could then also plan against a series of moves based on the YMAV rules. Because of this predictability, units, Soldiers, and families are now able to plan against a timeframe, which provides a level of stability not previously afforded.”



EPMD created approximately 30 automated YMAV rules that determine when a Soldier is available to move based on his or her current tour type with the tool considering any approved stabilizations. The YMAV date aligns to the report periods for one of four annual EMCs and Soldiers whose YMAV aligns to an EMC are considered "movers" for that manning cycle.



When a Soldier has a hard-coded reason, such as legal, medical, administrative, or other, in his or her file, EPMD then auto-adjusts the Soldier's YMAV to their ETS date.



“We ensure we correctly capture any approved stabilizations that may extend a Soldier in their current tour longer than initially prescribed” Hayward said. “This ensures the Soldier and their family enjoy the full duration of their approved stabilization.”



Units are able to see all associated-Soldiers' YMAV via webEDAS to provide predictability for when HRC considers the Soldier as mover so the units can make plans or personnel adjustments accordingly.



While EPMD may move a Soldier earlier than their YMAV, EPMD has adopted rules and policies to make the YMAV the number one factor in determining available population.



Soldiers and units can also plan against, or for any schooling requirements that may benefit the unit and the Soldier's career, and units are now able to identify Soldiers to fill critical positions by screening potential candidates against their YMAV.