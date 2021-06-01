2020 was a historic year for Pa. National Guard

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler | Soldiers from 1st battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler | Soldiers from 1st battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, work together to move across a course during combined arms live fire training on July 30, 2020, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Utilizing radio, hand signals, smoke, and more, the leadership of the Soldiers communicated effectively to cross the course while engaging targets. see less | View Image Page