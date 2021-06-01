NAVWAR Enterprise Extends Deadline to Participate in Third Artificial Intelligence Prize

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) enterprise announced a deadline extension for those who plan to indicate their intent to participate in its third prize challenge in the Artificial Intelligence Applications to Autonomous Cybersecurity (AI ATAC) Challenge series. Any eligible individual, institution or company who wants to participate in the challenge will now have until January 22 to notify the AI ATAC team by sending an email to AIATAC.PRIZE.CHALLENGE@NAVY.MIL.



The prize challenge, managed by Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and Space Systems’ Cybersecurity Program Office (PMW 130), seeks to enhance the Security Operations Center (SOC) using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to automate the detection and prevention of advanced persistent threats and other cybersecurity campaign activity.



Current SOC procedures require a tremendous amount of time and effort to triage alerts, link related logs, perform incident response, and document investigations. Through this AI ATAC Prize

Challenge, PMW 130 is soliciting security orchestration and automated response (SOAR) tools that use AI and/or ML to enhance SOC effectiveness for competitive evaluation. This challenge will measure the performance of these tools based on specific SOAR capability criteria to determine how well they would provide improvements to U.S. Navy SOCs across the world.



NAVWAR and PEO C4I and Space Systems have sponsored this prize challenge series to gather insight and participation from nontraditional defense vendors, teams, and individuals. The winning entry will be awarded $750,000.



The challenge is open to all U.S. citizens and those with permanent residence status. To be considered for the prize, entrants must indicate their intent to participate via email by January 22 and provide the following in accordance with the challenge rules by the submission deadline of February 12, 2021:



• Submission description whitepaper

• Overview and demonstration videos

• Corresponding SOAR technology

• Setup guide



To learn more about this AI ATAC Challenge, including rules, criteria and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.challenge.gov/challenge/AI-ATAC-3-challenge/.



All questions regarding the challenge should be directed to AIATAC.PRIZE.CHALLENGE@NAVY.MIL.



About NAVWAR



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

