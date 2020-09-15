Task force Marines place first in innovation challenge

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Karl Pierson, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, present...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Karl Pierson, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, present Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command with a cash prize during an award ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2020. Hernandez is one of three Marines awarded with winning the 4th MLG Innovation Challenge by developing a field expedient antenna that tripled the range of radio networks along with a step-by-step outline for others to use. Brig. Gen. Pierson challenged Marines to develop new and innovative technology and concepts to help further the readiness of their command, while allowing the Marines to improve upon their current equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Benjamin D. Larsen) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, North Carolina – Three communications Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Southern Command developed a solution to limited radio frequency range capability that won them first place in 4th Marine Logistics Group’s Innovation Challenge on Sept. 9.



This innovation challenge asked Marines and Sailors, of all ranks, to bring their new ideas and solutions to current capabilities gaps to MLG leadership.



For Sgt. Raul Sanchez, Sgt. Adan Hernandez, and Sgt. Dayne Daylong, the capability gap was the limitations of the radio frequency range of vehicle-mounted radios, and they were determined to solve it.



The lack in the readiness of vehicle-mounted radios led to a loss in the primary source of communications on very high frequency, or VHF, during SPMAGTF-SC exercises, said Daylong, a transmission noncommissioned officer.



The Marines identified the issue and worked to develop a solution of a man-pack antenna that would replace the older equipment.



“I had a baseline of knowledge on how to work with antennas,” said Sanchez, field radio operator. “We then took the initiative to enhance our understanding with videos and thorough research in order to approach our problem.”



With $15 worth of material and thirty minutes to build, the team developed the new antenna that could push VHF communications three times as far as the current capabilities.



“It is more cost efficient, longer range, and has a significant reduction in electronic signature through a directional, low-powered antenna,” said Sanchez. “The SPMAGTF-SC is no longer reliant upon vehicular assets for over-the-horizon VHF and is now able to have the command operation center communicate up to 18 miles away, keeping in touch with the Marines and Sailors at training areas all over.”



The innovation challenge allowed service members of all ranks to speak about potential solutions to modern day problems, said Sanchez.



“We may not have been the highest ranking individuals on the panel, but we were able to prove our communications problem and solution effectively,” said Sanchez.



The team received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for their work, presented by Brig. Gen. Karl Pierson, the commanding general of 4th MLG, at Camp Lejeune on Sept. 15.



