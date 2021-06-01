DOD begins COVID-19 vaccination distribution

The first members from the 100th Air Refueling Wing received COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 5.



These inoculations coincide with the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, aimed at protecting the health of military and civilian employees, families and communities.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a COVID-19 vaccine after rigorous testing and trials.



“Initially, the vaccine will be offered under an Emergency Use Authorization, and vaccinations will be voluntary until achieving full FDA approval,” said Lt. Col. Donald Michael, 48th Fighter Wing alternate public health emergency officer. “Initial quantities of the vaccine are limited and will be distributed on a rolling delivery basis as more vaccines become available.”



The DOD COVID-19 vaccine plan will implement a standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering any COVID-19 vaccine through a phased approach to vaccinate all Active component, Reserve component, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DOD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DOD.



“We remain committed to our strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response,” said Col. Blaine Baker, 100th ARW vice commander.



Force health protection measures like hand washing, physical distancing and restriction of movement guidelines will remain in effect to combat the virus's spread.



The vaccine distribution plan prioritizes medical personnel, individuals performing essential national security positions and installation functions, and beneficiaries most at risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.



When the time comes for the wider distribution of the vaccine, all eligible personnel are encouraged to receive the vaccine to protect the health of themselves, their families and lower the public health risks associated with the pandemic.



For more information regarding the DOD COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan at large or locally, please visit the U.S. DOD website and the RAF Mildenhall website.



https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/



https://www.mildenhall.af.mil/Info/COVID-19-Information/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information/

