NAVCENT Announces Sailors of the Year

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 5, 2021) – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced their Sailor, Junior Sailor and Blue Jacket of the Year during a ceremony held at the command headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 5.



Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Terrance Kirkland Jr., Operations Specialist 2nd Class Nyesha Adams and Yeoman 2nd Class Matthew Martin were named Sailor, Junior Sailor and Blue Jacket of the Year respectively for 2020.



“Today we get to recognize the best of the best,” said Command Master Chief Melissa D. Ochoa, NAVCENT Command Master Chief. “These Sailors represent excellence in mission, vision and leadership, and we couldn’t be more proud to honor them today.”



Kirkland, a native of Tampa Bay, Fla., will represent NAVCENT at the next level of competition for U.S. 5th Fleet Sailor of the Year.



"I am truly humbled and blessed to receive this honor,” said Kirkland. “To be considered among the great leaders that NAVCENT has to offer was an honor within itself. As I was receiving this award and hearing what our team has accomplished over this last year, I can say that I truly stand on the shoulders of giants and that none of this would be possible without their dedication to the team and mission. They are the true Sailors of the year and I am so fortunate to have them on my team.”



Kirkland will compete with Sailors of the Year from all other activities under 5th Fleet with the winner going on to compete for U.S. Fleet Forces Sailor of the Year.

Adams, a native of Detroit, Mich., competed against four other candidates to claim the title of Junior Sailor of the Year.



“I am just honored and blessed to be recognized in this way,” said Adams. “While I have given my all to the mission here, everything we do is a team effort. Our team and my chain of command are outstanding and without their expert work I wouldn’t be here today.



Martin, a native of Lynchburg, Va., competed against four other candidates to claim the title of Bluejacket of the Year and was surprised to learn he was selected.



“Being selected as the NAVCENT Blue Jacket of the Year is a huge blessing, and I'm extremely grateful for my chain of command supporting me along the way,” said Martin. “All the candidates were outstanding Sailors and I was honored to be in such illustrious company. It goes to show the hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed."



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse comprises 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.



