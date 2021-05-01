Former TACOM SES passes

Courtesy Photo | Retirement ceremony for Robert Swint (right), Director Integrated Materiel Management...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retirement ceremony for Robert Swint (right), Director Integrated Materiel Management Center. He is being presented his retirement certificate and Tank-automotive and Armaments Command memorabilia from Maj. Gen. Edward Andrews (left), former Commanding General TACOM, at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan in March 1996. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. — Robert L. Swint, one of the namesakes of the Floyd-Swint Conference Room in building 230, passed away December 2, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan just shy of his 94th birthday.



Swint served as a Senior Executive Service Director of the Integrated Materiel Management Center from July 1994 until he retired in March 1996. The IMMC was later renamed the Integrated Logistics Support Center.



He had more than 45 years of service to his country, starting out as a Soldier in the Army in 1945. He continued his career with Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (then the Ordnance Tank Automotive Command).



Upon his retirement in 1996, Maj. Gen. Edward Andrews, former Commanding General TACOM, praised Swint’s accomplishments and support for ground combat modernization.



“It would take an infinite memory to recall all the good Bob has done [for the command],” Andrews said.



Joseph Floyd, the conference room’s other namesake passed away in 2004.