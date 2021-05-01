Potential outcome of using CBD: Separation from service

By Lt. Col. Michael R. Harvey, RN, BSN

Cannabidiol (CBD) is everywhere. You are hard pressed to enter any pharmacy, grocery store or health food store and not find it on the shelves. CBD can even be purchased online from the comfort of your own couch.



CBD has been federally legal if derived from the hemp plant and if contains less than 0.3 percent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation.



While CBD is available legally to the general population, the Department of Defense has not cleared the way for service members to utilize CBD.



Due to CBD being both unregulated and often containing small amounts of THC, the DoD has deemed CBD as illicit and its use is unauthorized by service members and DoD civilians. Use of CBD derived from hemp in any form and administered via any route is unlawful (see excerpt from AR 600-85 below).



The DoD is serious about the use of CBD and its drug control program.



Use of CBD products is assessed during the unit’s random drug screenings and can result in separation from service.



The use of CBD derived from hemp, in any product to include skin care and shampoo is prohibited. CBD is often used in personal care treatment at the nail salons and by some massage therapists, and until the restrictions on CBD are removed, patrons should always ask what is in the product prior to any personal care services.



Research into hemp-derived CBD continues to increase following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the CBD drug Epidiolex for the treatment of two rare forms of epilepsy (Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome).



There are no other FDA-approved uses of CBD, though it can be purchased anywhere. With no FDA regulation on the production of CBD products, there is an increased risk of potential injury related to ingesting potential molds, pesticides and heavy metals.



While the CBD revolution continues to gain popularity, service members and DoD civilians need to be mindful of the potential impact using CBD products may have on their career.



Always read labels and ask questions about the products you are using and protect your career.



Army AR 600-85 dated 23 July 2020, chapter 4-2, (9a) The use of products made or derived from hemp (as defined in 7 USC. 1639o), including cannabidiol CBD, regardless of the product’s THC concentration, claimed or actual, and regardless of whether such product may lawfully be bought, sold, and used under the law applicable to civilians, is prohibited, regardless of the route of administration or use, subject to the exceptions below. Examples of products that are prohibited include, but are not limited to, the following: products that are injected, inhaled, or otherwise introduced into the human body; food products; transdermal patches, topical lotions and oils; soaps and shampoos; and, other cosmetic products that are applied directly to the skin.

