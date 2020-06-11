KC-46 DCC receives black letter initial for zero discrepancy inspection

Photo By Ashley Snipes | MSgt. Corey Lawson, 916th Aerial Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus dedicated crew chief,...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Snipes | MSgt. Corey Lawson, 916th Aerial Refueling Wing KC-46A Pegasus dedicated crew chief, stands center surrounded by the maintenance crew he credits with helping achieve zero discrepancies during an inspection of tail 6052 on October 22, 2020. This is the units first black letter presented for the KC-46 since receiving the new aircraft in June 2020. see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, N.C. – A 916th Air Refueling Wing dedicated crew chief was the first to receive a black letter initial on a KC-46A Pegasus on October 22, 2020.

Master Sgt. Corey Lawson, 916th ARW dedicated crew chief, received zero discrepancies on his inspections by proactively reviewing all scheduled inspections and delayed maintenance actions. This achievement is a first at the 916th since the KC-46s arrived starting in June 2020.

“I felt really good achieving this. I’ve tried to get it on a KC-135, but being that it is an older aircraft there were discrepancies that weren’t as easily avoided,” explained Lawson.

During an inspection, everything from brake wear to moisture filters are analyzed. In addition, maintenance technicians look for signs of uneven wear or corrosion to structural components. DCC’s must take their time to ensure inspections are completed correctly and documentation is properly input into Maintenance Data Collection systems.

“Master Sgt. Lawson had to put in hours of extra work to accomplish this tasking,” explained Chief Master Sgt. Michael F. Birmingham, 916th ARW Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent. “He spent those hours reviewing forms and documentation and ensuring specialist flight personnel were completing inspections in a timely manner.”

Lawson received the black letter distinction, but it was a collaborative effort with everyone supporting Lawson to accomplish this task. From the operators providing thorough discrepancy documentation after flight, to MXS providing A-Check inspections, to maintenance operations members providing support and resources, this was an achievement for the entire Ops/MX community in the wing, according to Birmingham.

“With all of that help, collectively we were able to get it down to no discrepancies,” said Lawson.

“I hope to see many of our DCCs accomplish this goal, and for the black letter initial to become more of a regular occurrence at Seymour Johnson,” said Birmingham.