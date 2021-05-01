Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Field the Latest Electronic Protection Technology

    Photo By Maj. Jon Allen | FORT Riley, Kansas –A Soldier from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat team conducts...... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Story by Maj. Jon Allen 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    FORT RILEY, Kansas – The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division began training on the Mounted Assured Positioning Navigation Timing (PNT) System (MAPS) Generation I that will enable their Soldiers to shoot, move, and communicate on today’s modern battlefield.

    Training on the system is part of an ongoing fielding to modernize the brigade’s equipment that began in October and will last until spring.

    The MAPS system enhances the effectiveness and survivability of Army ground vehicles, according to Sgt. Alexander Axford, tank commander, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.

    “The system incorporates Anti-jam technology to better enable us to operate in contested environments where jamming and electronic warfare are going to be more common,” said Sgt. Axford. “Many of the near-peer threats on today’s battlefield incorporate electronic warfare into their battle plan, therefore technologies like these are going to become more important as we modernize our force and prepare ourselves to confront any threat.”

    The training, conducted by personnel from Project Manager Position Navigation and Timing (PMPNT), gives Soldiers hands-on experience with the system before using it in the field, according to Dan Sweet, instructor from PMPNT.

    “We have everyone here from tank commanders to loaders,” said Mr. Sweet. “This training builds on previous classroom instruction, it’s an opportunity to power on the systems, get them mission ready, and operational, and pointing out some of the features they will need to use in combat.”

    The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is trained and equipped to deploy, fight, and win for America if called upon to do so.

