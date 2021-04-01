Changes to Centralized Selection List slating impacts Talent Management Process

Courtesy Photo | As part of the Army’s goal of placing People First and better aligning the right...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As part of the Army’s goal of placing People First and better aligning the right Soldier to the right place at the right time, it is changing the way it manages Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj. talent via the Centralized Selection List (CSL) process. This new system is called Command Sergeants Major (CSM)/Sergeants Major (SGM) Precision Manning Initiative (CSPMI). see less | View Image Page

As part of the Army’s goal of placing People First and better aligning the right Soldier to the right place at the right time, it is changing the way it manages Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj. talent via the Centralized Selection List (CSL) process. This new system is called Command Sgt. Maj./Sgt. Major Precision Manning Initiative (CSPMI).



For the first time ever, U.S. Army Human Resources Command split the Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj. Key Billet slating process into two slates in a year.



Slate one filled requirements for June 2021 - December 2021 (released on 17 December 2020). Slate two will fill vacancies from January 2022 - May 2022 (tentatively scheduled for release in June 2021). Therefore, each slate will be smaller compared to previous years.



CSMPI will better align Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj. management with the tenets of a merit-based selection system, by reducing the gap between selection date to assignment date.



Conducting biannual slating will decrease un-forecasted requirements and turbulence caused by early activations often seen in the old CSL process.

Sergeants Major Management Division (SMMD) will use the annual CSM/SGM Evaluation Board Order of Merit Lists (OMLs) to improve professional development by allowing a Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj. to select a preference on their next assignment, volunteer for a Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), Sgt. Maj. Key Billets, or other broadening opportunities.



In addition, the time in position for brigade and battalion Command Sgt. Maj. and Key Billets will be standardized to 24 months to better balance opportunities and increase inventory across all cohorts.



One of the key components of the CSMPI is the Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj Service Preference Statement (CSP/SSP). Non-commissioned officers (NCOs) have more input into their career via the opportunity to indicate preference for service as a Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj.



They can also indicate their desire to serve in an SFAB, broadening opportunities, or Key Billets. SMMD will consider each NCO’s preferences, however Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj. ranks will remain subject to CSL slating at the needs of the U.S. Army.





Finally, OML rankings give a general idea of where a Soldier falls in comparison to their peers as determined by the Command Sgt. Maj. and Sgt. Maj. Evaluation Board. It’s important to understand that a specifically high or low OML number does not necessarily determine future assignments.



There are situations where an NCO lower on the OML could receive a Command Sgt. Maj./Key Billet opportunity before those who are higher on the OML. For example, if there is an NCO who is the only one that possesses a required skill qualification for a Command Sgt. Maj. or Key Billet then SMMD would slate that NCO into the position ahead of their peers.