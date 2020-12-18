Brigadier General Rose Earns Second Star

Photo By Thomas Paul | Brigadier General Michelle M. Rose promoted to the rank of major general Friday,...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Paul | Brigadier General Michelle M. Rose promoted to the rank of major general Friday, December 18, during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base. Major Gen. Rose serves as the Director of Logistics and Engineering for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM). see less | View Image Page

Brigadier General Michelle M. Rose promoted to the rank of major general Friday, December 18, during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base



Major Gen. Rose serves as the Director of Logistics and Engineering for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (NORTHCOM).

The presiding officer over the ceremony was Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of NORAD and USNORTHCOM.



“We choose our senior leaders based on mastering their profession from the tactical level to the strategic level, said VanHerck. “Michelle possesses the courage, character and commitment we look for in every leader.”



Rose joined the Virginia Army National Guard in 1994, commanded the 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Operations Enduring Freedom in 2008, and promoted to brigadier general in 2018.



“I truly appreciate the support today, as well as the last 30 years of my military career.” Rose said. “I wouldn’t have accomplished any missions in my career if it hadn’t been for the great noncommissioned officers that I have had on my team. If it wasn’t for their guidance, leadership and mentorship. I would never have been here today.”



Major Gen. Rose was promoted in a small ceremony with a few family members, colleagues and friends who attended physically and many whom attended virtually from every time zone.



Rose was commissioned in 1989 as a Regular Army second lieutenant through the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. She earned a Master of Business Administration – Management in 1997 from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, and graduated in 2014 from the U.S. Army War College with a Master of Strategic Studies.