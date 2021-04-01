BMACH Welcomes First Baby of 2021

Courtesy Photo | Baby Landon Delcid is the first baby born at Fort Benning Martin Army Community...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Baby Landon Delcid is the first baby born at Fort Benning Martin Army Community Hospital in 2021. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, GA – It’s a boy! Martin Army Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2021 on New Year’s Day. Weighing in at five pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches long… sporting a gorgeous full head of hair… Baby Landon was born at 12:54 p.m.



Mom Quetzali Gisselle Delcid Juarez and Dad Sgt. Alan Delcid were married in the southern California resort city of La Quinta, exactly a year ago today. The Delcids, who PCS’d to Fort Benning in late September, didn’t want any surprises. They made sure to find out the sex of their first child through blood tests and ultrasound.



“I just saw a show and I fell in love with that name,” said Quetzali. “Ever since I said if we have a boy, he’s going to be Landon. He wanted a girl, I wanted my boy.”



Looks like mama was blessed in more ways than one. “I think I got lucky because it was easy. I was around eight or nine centimeters and they gave me an epidural,” said Quetzali. “I felt great. Then it was an easy delivery. I just pushed nine times.”



Dad credits the great care provided by Registered Nurses Bernice Wilson and Veola Dowdell. “The staff was really good,” said Alan. “Very courteous, they were really helpful.”



Quetzali thanked BMACH’s lactation consultant for easing the transition to motherhood. “They helped me with breastfeeding which is my goal. Since he had low blood sugar, we just did every option we can. We’re actually getting out of a little bit of formula since my milk came in, thankfully.”



AAFES awarded the new mom and dad a hundred dollar gift certificate. The Delcids plan to celebrate the birth of Landon and their first wedding anniversary, by taking a much needed nap.