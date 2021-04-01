Ford Reflects on 2020 Milestones, Accomplishments

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. — As the new year begins, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and her crew reflect on the achievements, milestones, unexpected events, and the ways they conquered them during 2020 before looking to the year ahead.



During eight independent steaming events Ford steamed (and fast cruised) for nearly 200 days, completed 5,652 catapult launches and arrested landings (traps), sailed 35,959 miles, and broke records for number of traps in one day (170), consecutive days steaming (33) and miles steamed in one underway (10,069).



Ford and her crew started these successes by achieving a major milestone in January 2020. First, Aircraft Compatibility Test (ACT), in which more than 200 launches and recoveries were completed with multiple aircraft, to include the first arrestment and launching of E-2D Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, E/A-18G Growler, and the T-45 Goshawk on Ford’s Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear systems.



Capt. J.J “Yank” Cummings, Ford’s commanding officer, explained that when the ship completed the first of its Post-Delivery Test and Trials (PDT&T) milestones, such as ACT, this major accomplishment played a crucial role in Ford’s continued success throughout 2020.



“In January, we all had wicked huge smiles on our faces as we headed to sea for ACT. We hadn’t conducted flight operations in 18 months and completing EMALS and AAG compatibility testing for all fleet aircraft and the T-45 was a giant confidence boost which set us up for an extremely successful 2020,” said Cummings. “Ford’s technology and innovative design are nothing without confident, well-trained Sailors maintaining and operating them. And with each underway last year our team and systems got better and better. 2020 ended on high note with successful carrier strike group integrated operations in November and the smoothest carrier qualification underway in the ship’s history during the December underway.”



Building on ACT, Ford and her crew continued to succeed throughout the spring. Ford was awarded the Carrier Maintenance Efficiency Award (The Purple E) March 9. Earned her Flight Deck and Carrier Air Traffic Control Center certifications on March 22, and just two days later completed her first vertical replenishment. Marking a huge PDT&T milestone for Ford’s Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE), in April, she certified Lower Stage Weapons Elevator (LSWE) 5, the first of her lower stage weapons elevators.



Pushing forward into the summer, Ford showed just what it means to be first-in-class. After completing her first carrier air wing embarkation for cyclic operations with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, June 8, she went on to receive certification of LSWE 1 in July, and now has just five remaining elevators to certify. The crew wrapped up the summer by completing a consolidated operability test of AWEs on Aug. 22.



“I am proud of the hard work, grit and enthusiasm our Sailors showed last year to complete these milestones,” said Cummings. “We got underway and returned to homeport on time, every time, but more importantly, we accomplished the mission every underway. The crew is very proud of this given the number of curve balls world events have been throwing at us. Our determination and flexibility allowed us to spend over half the year at sea taking care of business.”



While underway, as the only aircraft carrier regularly available on the East Coast last year, Ford singlehandedly contributed to pilot production, completing carrier qualifications for 170 pilots assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 and 114 student naval aviators assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training Command.



With the New Year here, Ford’s commanding officer is looking ahead to the next steps on Ford’s path to PDT&T completion.



“We accomplished a lot last year, but the best is yet to come for Ford,” said Cummings. “We have three more independent steaming events before full ship shock trials, and I know that we’re going to continue to test and perfect our systems, and continue our strike group integration. I am confident the crew understands just how crucial 2021 will be, because they know we’re making history on a first-in-class warship, and our efforts will have lasting impacts for generations to come.”



Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her Post-Delivery Test and Trials phase of operations.



