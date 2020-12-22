Home for Christmas: HSM-60 DET 2 Jaguars Return from Deployment

Courtesy Photo | NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 20,2020) Cmdr. Brian Berumen of Helicopter Maritime...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 20,2020) Cmdr. Brian Berumen of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60, hugs his family after returning home from deployment, Dec. 20. HSM-60 DET 2 was deployed independently aboard Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the U.S. 2nd and 6th Fleet Areas of Operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Kaylee LaRocque/Released) see less | View Image Page

The “Jaguars” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60, Detachment 2 (HSM-60 DET 2) returned the week of Christmas from a two-month deployment operating independently aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the U.S. Second Fleet (C2F) and U.S. Sixth Fleet (C6F) areas of responsibility.



The detachment integrated seamlessly into the daily operations of San Jacinto's team, which included a United States Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and Maritime Security Response Team.



HSM-60 routinely deploys in support of Global Force Management tasking for the Helicopter Maritime Strike community, specifically for its core mission sets of Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, as well as Airborne Use of Force in support of the Counter-Illicit Trafficking missions.



“HSM-60's detachments have proven that we can operate commendably anytime, anywhere, and in any mission — even in the face of a global pandemic which hampered operations at home and abroad,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brian Berumen, HSM-60 DET 2 officer in charge. “I’m proud of what this team has overcome to succeed and execute our mission. I’m happy to say that we not only accomplished our mission and supported a warship at sea, but we also got our Sailors home in time for Christmas. Mission first and people always — it's the HSM-60 way.”



Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jasmine Miller, the detachment’s leading petty officer, echoed Berumen’s sentiments on the resilience of their Sailors.



“Life on deployment is a rewarding challenge,” Jasmine said. “I am most proud of our team because no matter what challenges arose, they were relentless, and everyone came together to ensure the challenge was met. It didn’t matter what their rate or rank was, we all had one goal in mind, to ensure failure was not an option.”



Miller continued to describe how the bonds she and other detachment Sailors were able to build with the crew and others aboard San Jacinto helped keep morale high while deployed through Thanksgiving and the beginning of the holiday season.



“My most memorable moment would have to be playing UNO on the mess decks with my new friends from the USS San Jacinto,” she said. “I laughed so hard that night that I lost my voice the entire next day. All in all, missing time with friends and family during the holidays was the hardest thing we had to overcome, but the comradery we built over these past couple of months with amazing people is something I will cherish forever.”



With their accomplishments on deployment behind them and fond memories with new friends to carry with them, Sailors of HSM-60 DET 2 will have plenty of stories to share with loved ones as they celebrate the holidays at home.



HSM-60 is a Navy Reserve Squadron assigned to the Maritime Support Wing of Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve. Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve mans, trains and equips the Naval Air Force Reserve in order to provide enduring operational support and strategic depth to Naval forces that win in combat.